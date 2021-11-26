MARYVILLE, Mo. — Traditionally, Northwest has been able take care of Harding in the playoffs, touting a 3-0 postseason record in the matchup.
Despite the success, Rich Wright knows Saturday’s Super Region 3 semifinal will be as much of a battle as ever.
“This will be the best Harding team that we have seen,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said.
In a contest between two familiar teams, the third-seeded Bearcats (10-1) face the No. 2 Bisons (11-1) in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in Searcy, Arkansas. The winner will advance to the Super Region 3 championship next week.
No. 7-ranked Harding presents the nation’s best rushing offense with 402.2 yards per game, while No. 3 Northwest owns the nation’s best rushing defense at just 40.4 yards per game allowed.
The Bearcats will go up against a new scheme they haven’t seen this season with Harding’s triple-option flexbone offense.
“It is trying to prepare for something that we don’t see every year,” Wright said. “There is no team in the MIAA — people try and compare Kearney running the option, and they run the option nothing like what these guys do in terms of their flex-bone and what they can do out of it.”
Harding is coming off a 30-14 victory over Washburn, as the Bisons rushed the ball a season-high 90 times. They’re led in rushing by senior Cole Chancey, who is the second-best rusher in the country with 1,341 yards and 24 touchdowns.
“You have to create a sense urgency amongst (the front seven) of trying to match and hopefully ultimately exceed the physicality that they are going to play with,” Wright said. “If you watch the Washburn film, they blew them up and it wasn’t close.”
Harding’s other running backs. Omar Sinclair and Jhalen Spicer each have over 500 yards, while quarterback Paden Preston has racked up 536 rushing yards this season.
“We have to lock in and make sure that we are spot-on,” Northwest junior defensive lineman Zach Howard said. “The offensive line is good at blocking, but the way they run block is different than the way everybody else run blocks. Their backs get downhill quicker than any other back we’ve seen.”
Northwest has battled Harding in the postseason three other times, only allowing the Bisons to score just six points total in all three contests in 2012, 2016 and 2019, when Northwest won 7-6, stopping a two-point conversion with 1:14 to play.
This time around against Harding’s third-ranked rushing defense, the Bearcat offense looks to flip the script behind Al McKeller, who has been nominated for the Harlon Hill Trophy as the most valuable player in Division II.
In his last four games, McKeller has posted 530 rushing yards and 12 scores on 96 carries.
“A lot of people get broken down over the course of a football game. Well, he’s doing, metaphorically, the same thing over the course of the season in that he’s not breaking down — he’s getting better as the season goes along,” Wright said.
As the Bearcats look to come out of their “option week” victorious in the program’s record 25th playoff appearance, Wright doesn’t care about past success.
Instead, he knows Saturday's defensive showdown will be its toughest test yet.
“I don’t have the same guys, nor do they. It’s a brand new challenge and a brand new deal. I think everybody just assumes because we’ve had success that it’s gonna equate to success — it doesn’t,” Wright said.
Kickoff between Northwest and Harding is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at First Security Stadium in Searcy, Arkansas.
The winners of the Grand Valley State-Ferris State and Northwest-Harding games will meet Dec. 4 for the Super Region 3 title game.
