A dominant first half performance helped No. 3 Northwest men’s basketball propel past and eventually take down Missouri Southern in an 84-74 victory Tuesday at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.
The Bearcats (13-1) extended the nation’s longest road winning streak to 15 in a row and improves their overall win streak to eight. Missouri Southern drops to 8-7 overall.
In the opening six minutes, Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins drained his first six shots from the field, going on to score 15 of Northwest’s first 19 points and pushing the Bearcats to an early 19-6 advantage.
Missouri Southern’s Cam Martin, the MIAA’s leading scorer, responded with an offensive attack of his own. Martin equaled Hawkins for first-half scoring points with 16.
The Bearcats entered he break leading the Lions by seven, 44-37. Both teams shot the ball well in the first half with Northwest at 57.7% and Missouri Southern at 53.6%.
With 3:32 to play, the Lions went on a 10-2 run to cut the Bearcats’ lead to 75-69.
Northwest, however, held on by sinking seven of eight free throws in the final 2:59.
Northwest shot 29-of-58 (50%) from the field, while Missouri Southern shot 28-of-52 (53.8%) for the game.
Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins finished with a game-high 33 points, going 12-of-19 from the field, including 6-of-11 from three-point range.
Hawkins also tied Northwest junior Diego Bernard for a team-high in rebounds with seven each.
Bernard tallied 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a steal.
Northwest returns to competition on Saturday hosting Missouri Western at Bearcat Arena, tip is set for 3:30 p.m. following the women’s contest.
Northwest women 63, Missouri Southern 46
For the first time since 2013, the Northwest women’s basketball team defeated Missouri Southern on the Lions’ home court in a 63-46 win Tuesday at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.
The Bearcats move to 5-9 on the season, while the Lions hold a 6-9 record.
Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett led the Bearcats with 19 points and a team-high 9 rebounds.
Northwest senior Jaelyn Haggard notched 18 points, while Northwest freshman Caely Kesten dished out a career-high five assists.
Northwest senior Mia Stillman tied her career-high with 11 points. Stillman recorded her fifth career double-figure scoring game.
At the break, the Bearcats managed to have a three-point lead, 27-24.
Northwest went on a 9-2 run in the third period behind three three-pointers, two from Haggard and one from Stillman. The Lions responded with two three-pointers of their own to pull within two points, 36-34.
In the fourth, the Bearcats began to pull away, extending their lead in the double digits, 57-44, with four minutes remaining in the contest and eventually earned the victory.
The Bearcats held the Lions to just 2-of-23 shooting in the second and fourth quarters.
Northwest returns to competition on Saturday hosting Missouri Western at Bearcat Arena, tip is set for 1:30 p.m.