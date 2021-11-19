MARYVILLE, Mo. — Rich Wright distinctly remembers the last time Northwest faced Central Washington in the playoffs.
It was 2009, and the Bearcats trailed 14-7 at half.
Wright, the then-defensive line coach and special teams coordinator, would soon listen to what he coins “one of the best halftime speeches" he's ever heard.
“Mel Tjeerdsma came into the locker room at half and told those guys that they had won 12 games, and at Northwest Missouri State that was firmly average, and if we didn’t change how we were gonna play then we were gonna get beat,” Wright said. “It was about a five-minute speech, and it was phenomenal. It was just what the doctor ordered.”
With six seconds left in the quarterfinal in Ellensburg, Washington, Northwest senior Tyler Roach blocked an extra point to preserve Northwest's 21-20 victory, en route to clinching the 2009 NCAA Division II national championship.
Now in their second-ever meeting, the No. 4-seed Bearcats (9-1) are set to host the Wildcats (8-2) in the first round of the NCAA Super Reigon 3.
The Bearcats enter the contest on the heels of a 35-7 win over Emporia State in their regular-season finale, securing the program’s 31st MIAA title and their first outright one of the Wright era.
“You get to this point — there’s 28 teams left — everybody’s really good,” Wright said. “I think that we’re playing at a very high level, and we’ve finally got everybody healthy and clicking on all cylinders. So I’m excited for the challenge.”
The Bearcats own the eighth-best offense in the country, putting up an average of 484.2 yards of offense per game. Northwest senior Imoni Donadelle said the Wildcats’ man-heavy defense will be a challenge.
“Normally, we don’t get too much man (coverage),” Donadelle said. “I feel like a lot of people are gonna try to stack the box since we’ve got Al (McKeller) at running back, so we’ve just gotta take advantage of our matchups outside.”
The Central Washington offense has scored more than 46 points per game this season led by redshirt freshman quarterback Quincy Glasper.
“We’ll create several plans to play against this football team. I usually try to have — usually I get to about ‘J’ in the alphabet, as far as plans as to what we’re gonna do,” Wright said. “If ‘A’ works then we’ll stick with ‘A,’ but we’ll get to ‘J’ if we have to.”
After a canceled season last year, the Bearcats are determined to continue the hunt for the program’s seventh national title.
“Everybody else got their way to ‘yes’ and D-II, we didn't get our way to ‘yes.’ So we’re just fired up honestly, just to get back into the playoffs and just actually even play a regular season. So for all of us to be at this moment, right now, we all just feel like we've got a lot to prove and a lot to show,” Donadelle said.
Kickoff between Northwest and Central Washington is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Bearcat Stadium. The winner takes on the victor of the Washburn-Harding contest.
