SEARCY, Ark. — When Braden Wright found Kaden Davis in the back of the end zone before halftime in the Super Region 3 semifinals, the go-ahead score began to turn the tides for Northwest Missouri State football.
Holding the Bearcats to just 31 yards of offense, Harding owned a 9-7 advantage with less than three minutes until the halftime break.
That’s when Wright and the Bearcats took charge, delivering an 11-play, 80-yard drive capped off by Wright’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Davis to give Northwest a 14-9 lead with six seconds left until the break.
No. 3-seeded Northwest carried that same momentum into the second half, punching its ticket to the NCAA Division II quarterfinals with a 28-9 win over the No. 2 Harding on Saturday at First Security Stadium.
“All the credit goes to the kids that executed our plan. They didn't give up. Their tenacity and toughness was was on display,” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said. “We always talk about landmarks. Last week was Thanksgiving — that was our landmark, and the next one is to play into December and so we have the opportunity to do that now.”
During the Bisons’ first two possessions of the game, Northwest’s defense forced Harding’s offense into back-to-back fumbles.
Northwest (11-1) freshman Cole Lammel attempted a 42-yard field goal to no avail, but the Bearcats were able to capitalize after their second fumble recovery.
Northwest senior Jackson Barnes set the Bearcats up at the 25-yard line, and a few plays later, the Bearcats found the end zone first on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Wright to senior Imoni Donadelle with less than 12 minutes left in the first.
“When you’re playing against a defense like they have, you just can’t afford to give the football to them,” Harding head coach Paul Simmons said. “Really, really tough way to start the football game.”
The Bisons responded with scoring of their own as Omar Sinclair rushed into the end zone from 22 yards out. After a missed point extra attempt, Harding trailed 7-6 with less than five minutes remaining in the first.
Harding’s J’Varius Wood intercepted Wright’s pass at the 15-yard line to give the Bisons another scoring opportunity.
The Bisons (11-2) added a 32-yard field goal to take the 9-7 lead, which quickly saw an end from Wright and company’s final scoring drive before the half.
“That last drive definitely just kind of going out there playing fast just ripping the ball around. That's kind of how you just force your way into the rhythm I guess. There's no other way you can do it. You just got to go do it,” Northwest quarterback Braden Wright, who started his first game since Week 1 after undergoing emergency surgery in Week 2, said.
On their first possession of the second half, Wright hit senior Alec Tatum on a deep pass down the sideline for a 63-yard gain to put the ball at the 12-yard line.
Senior Al McKeller took it into the end zone from 1 yard out to extend the Northwest lead to 21-9 with less than 14 minutes left in the third quarter.
“That was huge to start the second half that way,” Braden Wright said. “We’ve had problems with that a majority of the season, with starting the second half fast. That was kind of a point of emphasis going into the playoffs, just being able to go out there quick. We were able to do that today, and that, obviously, helped shift the momentum.”
Northwest's defensive unit came up with a pair of stops on Harding's next two possessions. The Bisons lined up for a field goal, but Barnes blocked the kick to stop Harding from scoring.
Then the Bearcat defense stopped the Bisons on a fourth-down attempt at the 20-yard line to begin the fourth quarter.
Northwest held the Bisons to a season-worst 274 yards of total offense.
“The thing we did a good job of, defensively, today is as the field started to constrict, we didn’t give up points,” Rich Wright said. “To me, that really was the difference.”
Wright’s third and final touchdown pass of the game came when he found Davis for a second time as he scampered down the sideline for a 58-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the 28-9 victory.
Wright was 10-for-16 with 231 yards passing and three touchdowns. Tatum caught five passes for 124 yards, while Davis finished with four catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
Northwest now faces No. 1 Ferris State, who has ended the Bearcats’ last two seasons, in the Super Region 3 title game and national quarterfinals next Saturday in Big Rapids, Michigan.
“I like this group. I like the chemistry of this group. I like the dynamic of this group. So we're just looking forward to the opportunity to make a flight up to Michigan and see what we can do,” Rich Wright said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.