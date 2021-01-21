MARYVILLE, Mo. — With only a two-point lead at the break, No. 3-ranked Northwest men’s basketball mustered enough scoring late to hold off Newman and pull away with the victory, 81-70, Thursday at Bearcat Arena.
The Bearcats improved to 9-1 on the season, while the Jets moved to 2-9.
“I’m proud of our whole team. We need to get some more contributions off the bench. We’ve got a better bench than what’s planned,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said. “Those guys are better players than what they’re playing and we’re going to get them there.”
Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins recorded his eighth career 30-point scoring game, notching a game-high 30 points.
Hawkins also moved to No. 4 on Northwest’s all-time steals list with 188, surpassing Justin Pitt’s mark of 186 steals.
After building a 14-point lead in the first half, the Bearcats saw the lead disappear as quickly as it came. Newman managed to get within two points at the break, as Northwest led 35-33 at the half.
In the first half, Northwest shot 60% from the field, but was only 3-of-9 from behind the arc.
Draining seven of their first 10 three-pointers in the contest, Newman was then able to jump to a five-point lead in the second half.
Thanks to a deep three from Hawkins, Northwest regained the lead with 9:28 remaining in the second half.
“We get that happy feeling like, ‘OK, we’re pretty good right now,’ and then that’s when teams start chipping back into it,” Hawkins said. “We got to find a way from a mental standpoint just to keep that intensity and that pressure on them.”
The Jets then tied the game at 59-59 on a basket from Newman’s Deandre Johnson with 6:13 to play.
The Bearcats then went on a 12-3 spurt to take a nine-point lead at 71-62, following another three-pointer from Hawkins with 3:17 remaining.
Northwest eventually pushed the lead to 13 points, ending the nigh with an 11-point triumph at 81-70.
In a game where the defensive effort did not please McCollum, Northwest managed to post a season-high 10 steals.
Northwest had three other scorers in double figures as junior Diego Bernard had 18 points, junior Trevor Hudgins posted 11, and sophomore Luke Waters scored 10.
Northwest faces University of Central Oklahoma on Saturday at Bearcat Arena with a tip set for 3:30 p.m., following the women’s game.
Northwest women 57, Newman 47
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Snapping a four-game losing skid, the Northwest women’s basketball team picked up its first win of 2021 with a 57-47 victory over Newman Thursday at Bearcat Arena.
The Bearcats now hold a 4-6 record, while the Jets have a 3-8 record.
“I thought we played really hard down the stretch and made big plays, got big rebounds,” Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said.
Northwest led 23-20 over Newman at the break, as Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett led the way with eight points.
The biggest challenge the Bearcats needed to overcome were turnovers, with four coming in the first five minutes of the first quarter.
After Newman’s scoring picked up in the third quarter with 15 points, the Bearcats responded with some buckets of their own.
In the fourth quarter, Northwest senior Jaelyn Haggard sank three three-pointers to push the Bearcats to victory.
“I think we had a ton more energy, people played with a lot more confidence. Even when we weren’t scoring, everybody was 100% in the game,” Haggard said.
Haggard led the Bearcats with 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting from three-point land.
Jillian Fleming had a career-high 12 points and was 5-for-5 from the free throw line. Molly Hartnett finished with 14 points and four assists.
Northwest shot 41.3 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from 3-point range
The Bearcats take on University of Central Oklahoma on Saturday at Bearcat Arena with a tip set for 1:30 p.m.