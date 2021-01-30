No. 3-ranked Northwest men's basketball picked up its 14th straight road win with a staggering 80-37 victory over Central Missouri Saturday at the UCM Multipurpose Building.
The Bearcats’ 14-game road winning streak is now the longest active one among NCAA Division II schools.
Plus, the 43-point win marked the second-largest margin of victory for Northwest in the all-time series with the Mules. In 2002, Northwest beat Central Missouri 100-51.
The Bearcats (12-1) have now won their seventh straight contest this season by snapping Central Missouri’s (6-9) four-game win streak.
Making seven of its first 10 shots from the field and going 5-for-5 from distance, Northwest quickly built a 19-8 lead to start the matchup.
The Bearcats went on to lead by 30 at the break, 47-17, while shooting 53.6% from the field in the first half.
Northwest held the Mules to shooting 32% from the field in the first half, and limited them to just 1-of-7 (14.3%) from three-point range.
Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins led all scorers with 22 points. Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins tallied 16 points, while Northwest sophomore Luke Waters added 13 points.
In the victory, the Bearcats shot 26-of-46 (56.5%) from the floor, including 13-of-23 (56.5%) from deep.
Northwest returns to the hardwood against Missouri Southern on Tuesday in Joplin, Missouri, with a tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. following the women's contest.
Central Missouri women 55, Northwest 51
Despite a late push to trail only by two points to No. 17-ranked Central Missouri, the Northwest women ultimately fell to the Jennies, 55-51 Saturday at the UCM Multipurpose Building.
It marked the Jennies’ (12-2) fifth consecutive victory, while the Bearcats moved to 4-9 overall.
In the first half, Northwest sophomore Jayna Green blocked four shots, grabbed three rebounds and scored two points.
The Jennies went on to build a 28-17 lead at the break, and opened up the third quarter on a 14-point run.
Northwest responded with a 9-0 run of its own to get within five on back-to-back three-pointers from Northwest senior Jaelyn Haggard and Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett.
However, Central Missouri held a 42-32 edge at the end of the third quarter.
With 25.4 seconds left in the contest, Hartnett buried a layup to cut Central Missouri’s lead to just two points at 53-51.
Then, Central Missouri’s Olivia Nelson sank two free throws to push the lead back to four with 21.3 seconds remaining, going on to win 55-51.
Hartnett recorded her third consecutive 20-point game and the fourth of her career with a team-high 22 points, adding seven rebounds and two assists.
Northwest senior Mallory McConkey finished with nine points and eight rebounds.
Northwest returns to the hardwood against Missouri Southern on Tuesday in Joplin, Missouri, with a tipoff set for 5:30 p.m.