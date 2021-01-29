Coming off a nail-biter win over Lincoln on Thursday, No. 3 Northwest looks to continue its perfect, 6-0 road record as the Bearcats travel to face Central Missouri on Saturday.
Northwest hit the road this week to compete in a stretch of three contests in five days, and head coach Ben McCollum feels his squad hasn’t reach its full potential quite yet.
“Right now, we’re 20 games in if it’s last year, and so we started to find ourselves,” McCollum said. “I think you’re just seeing a first semester team right now.”
Central Missouri (6-8) is coming off an upset victory, 70-64, over No. 23 Missouri Western on Thursday, marking its fourth consecutive win after starting the year 2-8.
Five Mules finished in double-figures, led by Cameron Hunter with 16 points.
The Bearcats defeated the Mules 74-67 in their first meeting Dec. 3, as they’ve won 11 of the last 12 games between the two.
In the 2019-20 season, Central Missouri was the only team to top Northwest, as the Bearcats went on to notch their seventh straight MIAA regular season title and fifth consecutive league tournament title.
Even with an 11-1 mark so far this season, McCollum said it’ll take the Bearcats a few more matchups to fully come out of their shell.
“I think we’ve confused killer instincts and effort with gambling and kind of coming out of our defense, and then offensively trying to do too much,” McCollum said.
In the team’s win over Lincoln, Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins led Northwest in scoring with 20 points, adding five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins secured his second straight double-double, finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Another Bearcat double-double came from Northwest sophomore Wes Dreamer for the second time in his career, with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
McCollum added, “They’re playing fantastic. Our numbers are fantastic. I just expect so much out of these guys. We just need to keep getting better.”
Northwest faces Central Missouri at 3 p.m. Saturday in Warrensburg, Missouri, following the women’s contest.
Northwest women vs. Central Missouri
Dropping its second straight contest on Thursday, Northwest women’s basketball returns to action on the road against No. 18 Central Missouri.
Northwest (4-8) snapped a four-game losing streak last week with a win against Newman, only to come away with back-to-back double-digit losses.
On Thursday, the Lincoln women secured their first victory of the season with a 72-46 win over Northwest.
Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett led the Bearcats with 21 points, going 7-for-7 from the free throw line.
Northwest head coach Austin Meyer noted how big of a role the injury bug has played this year for the Bearcats.
“You talk about it being the COVID year and how uncertain everything is and how crazy it is and then you throw three injuries on top of it,” Meyer said. “For us we just continue to find ways to get better everyday.”
In their last face-off on Dec. 3, the Bearcats fell to the Jennies, 58-49, but managed to hold Central Missouri to its second-lowest scoring total of the season.
The Bearcats take on Central Missouri at 1 p.m. Saturday in Warrensburg, Missouri.