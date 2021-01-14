With the help of a 15-2 run, the No. 3-ranked Northwest men’s basketball team pulled away late to beat Fort Hays State, 64-51, Thursday at Gross Memorial Coliseum.
The victory marks 11th straight road win for the Bearcats, who moved to 7-1 on the season. Fort Hays State now holds a 3-7 overall mark.
For the 42nd time in his career, Northwest junior Trevor Hugdins surpassed 20 points, finishing with a game-high 29 points.
Hudgins sank 10-of-17 shots from the field, including 3-of-5 from the perimeter, and recorded eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“He played a good game. I thought all our kids played well,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum told Bearcat Radio after the game. “Diego out with the injury, that hurts us quite a bit, especially down the stretch, but hopefully he’ll be better by next game.”
Leading by 10 at the break, 31-21, the Bearcats never trailed in the matchup.
Then with 5:51 remaining, the Tigers managed to tie the game at 49-49.
“It’s a physical game and it’s hard to see reads, because it’s a different game. It’s not as free flowing, it’s a little more muddy and it makes a big difference on the way we run offense,” McCollum said. “You got to win games when you don’t play your best and we did that and that’s what we need to keep doing.”
The Bearcat defense stepped up, forcing eight straight missed field goals by the Tigers, as Fort Hays did not make a single field goal in the final 5:51 of the contest.
Freshman Byron Alexander provided a spark for the Bearcats late, making a bucket in the lane with 2:52 left to give Northwest a five-point advantage, 54-49.
Performing with passion down the stretch, Alexander grabbed a steal and then assisted to Hudgins for a fast-break layup to give the Bearcats a six-point cushion at 56-50 with 2:02 remaining.
“I was really happy with that because I haven’t seen that side of him as much where he really competes like that,” McCollum said. “He was pretty into the game, which helped us a lot.”
Hudgins then made four free throws and another layup, capping a 15-2 run with 30 seconds left in the contest to push the Bearcats to victory.
Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins was the only other Bearcat to reach double-figure scoring with 14 points.
Hawkins and Northwest sophomore Wes Dreamer each grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
Alexander went 3-for-3 from the field, scoring eight points and notched a career-high three steals.
Northwest faces Nebraska-Kearney Saturday at 4 p.m. following the women’s contest.
Fort Hays State women 74, Northwest 49 After a week-long pause due to COVID-19, Northwest women’s basketball hit the road to face Fort Hays State and fell to the Tigers, 74-49.
The Tigers (7-2) jumped out to an early 11-0 lead in the first quarter, and maintained a double-digit lead for the last five minutes of the period.
The second quarter proved to be just as difficult for the Bearcats (3-4), as the offense shot just 36.4% from the floor and scored just 11 points.
The Tigers’ offense remained hot, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 61.5% from the perimeter, as they went on to take a 44-24 lead at the break.
The Tigers controlled the second half of the contest as well, as the Bearcats trailed by as many as 34 points in the fourth quarter.
Northwest senior Mia Stillman scored 10 points to lead the Bearcats, while Northwest sophomore Jayna Green and Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett contributed eight points each.
Northwest freshman Jillian Fleming recorded a team-high five rebounds.
Northwest is up against Nebraska-Kearney on the road Saturday with a tipoff set for 2 p.m.