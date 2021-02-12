No. 3 Northwest men’s basketball is closing in on securing its eighth consecutive MIAA Championship this year.
The Bearcats guarantee a share of it with three wins in their final five games this season.
Northwest only needs two more wins as long as one of those is against Washburn, who handed the Bearcats (16-1) their only loss so far this season.
Before they can end their season on a high note, the Bearcats face Missouri Southern on Saturday.
The final four games are on the road against Emporia State and Washburn, before returning home to face Nebraska Kearney and Fort Hays State
The Bearcats have won six straight in the series against the Lions. However, of Northwest's seven losses over the past five seasons, three have come to Missouri Southern.
“All these teams we’ve been playing are really good,” Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins said. “Now you have “Big Cam” and Missouri Southern coming Saturday. Our focus level is going to go up even more and I feel like we're gonna compete and get after it.”
Missouri Southern’s Cam Martin is the MIAA's leading scorer at 26 points per game. Martin is also averaging 9.5 rebounds per game and shooting 59.8% from the field.
Martin has recorded six 30-point games and 14 20-point performances this season.
Missouri Southern sits in a tie for third place in the MIAA standings with Pittsburg State. The Lions enter the contest with an 11-7 record after a 103-94 win over Missouri Western on Thursday.
The Bearcats beat Pittsburg State on Thursday, 87-75, to extend their win streak to 11 games.
After providing spark all season long, Northwest’s bench was more lackluster than usual versus the Gorillas and Northwest head coach Ben McCollum wants to see a change.
“They’re hard to guard because we pose a lot of problems with the versatility of a lot of our guys,” McCollum said. “We just weren’t totally focused off the bench (Thursday) than we had been so I was a little disappointed in that but we’ll get it corrected and hopefully be better for Missouri Southern.”
Northwest defeated Missouri Southern 84-74 Feb. 2 in Joplin, Missouri, and McCollum said his squad never overlooks any opponent.
“I mean, other teams are trying to win too,” McCollum said. “That's what people lose sight of, is they're trying to beat us.”
This year's MIAA Tournament will take place on campus sites. The quarterfinal round is set for Wednesday, March 3. The top seed remaining from the quarterfinals will serve as the host for the semifinals and finals on March 5 and 6.
Tipoff between No. 3 Northwest and Missouri Southern is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bearcat Arena, following the women’s game.
Northwest women (6-10) vs. Missouri Southern (7-11)
Northwest women’s basketball returns to action against Missouri Southern Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
The last time the two met on Feb. 2 in Joplin, the Bearcats won 63-46.
In the victory, Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett finished with a game-high 19 points while Northwest senior Jaelyn Haggard poured in 18 points from the bench for the Bearcats.
Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said this season has been full of change for the Bearcats.
“Against Southern we found some rhythm and then we shot it well against Western,” Meyer said. “The dynamic of our team’s changed with the injuries, we’ve had to try to get people to be more assertive offensively and be more aggressive.”
Missouri Southern’s Madi Stokes leads the MIAA in blocks (41), blocks per game (2.28) total rebounds (194) rebounds per game (10.8) and defensive rebounds per game (8.3).
The Bearcats are coming off a 79-50 loss to Pittsburg State on Thursday. Molly Hartnett had a team-high 17 points and the team shot 30.5% from the field and 21.7% from deep.
The Lions lost to Missouri Western on the road on Thursday, 78-54.
Tipoff between Northwest and Missouri Southern is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bearcat Arena.