With the game tied at 74-74 and one second remaining in the contest against Lincoln, Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins delivered the Bearcats a victory on a putback, lifting the No. 3 Bearcats over the Blue Tigers 76-74 Thursday at Jason Gymnasium.
After getting in some early foul trouble and limited to just two points in the first half, Hawkins came up big for the Bearcats in the second half, finishing with his second straight double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
“He was really good. That hurt us with the foul trouble because I thought we were rolling a little bit,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum told Bearcat Radio.
In their sixth straight win and 13th consecutive road win, the Bearcats move to 11-1 on the season. Northwest is now tied with Valdosta State for the nation’s longest active road winning streak.
Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins led Northwest in scoring with 20 points, adding five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Another Bearcat double-double came from Northwest sophomore Wes Dreamer for the second time in his career, with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
After taking control for most of the first half, Northwest saw their lead crumble nearing the break. The Blue Tigers took their first lead of the game with 1:19 to play in the half on a basket from Lincoln’s Sai Witt.
Then, Northwest senior Daric Laing scored his first points of the season on a layup with 23 seconds left in the half, tying the contest at 32-32.
With 2.5 seconds left in the first half, Witt went on to make two free throws to give the Blue Tigers a 34-32 edge at the break.
“We just didn’t have good rhythm. They had a great game plan,” McCollum said.
In the second half, Northwest retook the lead on a 10-0 run to go up 61-51. Then Lincoln had a big response with a 19-7 run to take the 74-72 lead with 24 seconds left in the matchup.
Hudgins was fouled with 16.6 left and he sank both free throws to knot it back up at 74-74.
With :07 remaining, Dreamer pulled down a rebound and Hudgins took it all the way, only to miss the bucket. But Hawkins was right there for the game-winning layup, sealing the Bearcats’ victory.
Northwest returns to action versus Central Missouri at 3 p.m. Saturday in Warrensburg, Missouri, following the women’s contest.
Lincoln women 72, Northwest 46
After a back and forth battle, Lincoln ultimately pulled away late to top Northwest women’s basketball for the Blue Tigers’ first win of the season 72-46, Thursday at Jason Gymnasium.
It marks the first Bearcats loss to Lincoln since their Feb. 19, 2019, contest in Jefferson City.
At the half, Northwest trailed Lincoln by three points, 24-21, and couldn’t make up the deficit, despite holding the Blue Tigers to shooting just 20% from the field in the first half.
Northwest’s leading scorer at halftime, senior Mallory McConkey was limited due to foul trouble in the third quarter and fouled out with 9:09 remaining in the game.
Lincoln’s AJ Bradley scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the third period, as Lincoln stretched its lead to 24 points with two minutes to play.
Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett led the Bearcats with 21 points, going 7-for-7 from the free throw line.
The Bearcats return to action versus Central Missouri at 1 p.m. Saturday in Warrensburg, Missouri.