MARYVILLE, Mo. — The last time No. 3 Northwest Missouri State faced Central Missouri two years ago, the Bearcats clinched a share of their 30th MIAA title. Now in 2021, they’re up against a much different team.
The Mules were MIAA Co-Champions and a regional semifinalist in 2019, but they have had three key pieces to fill in for: Quarterback Brook Bolles, tight end Zach Davidson and wide receiver Shae Wyatt.
While the Mules are off to a 0-2 start this season, Northwest head coach Rich Wright said their longtime conference rival’s offense hasn’t changed schematically.
“It just looks like a bunch of new guys playing in the system,” Wright said.
Two quarterbacks have seen action so far under Central Missouri head coach Jim Svoboda in senior Kyle Bradley and junior Logan Twehous. Wright said Northwest, of course, is prepared to go up against both, though Bradley was benched in Week 2.
The Bearcats’ offense, on the other hand, is settling in under offensive coordinator Todd Sturdy.
With extra time to prepare for their Week 3 contest after a canceled game, Northwest senior offensive lineman Tanner Owen said it helped the Bearcats zero in on their mistakes against Fort Hays State.
The Bearcats’ offensive line allowed three sacks and a single pressure on Braden Wright in their Week 1 win.
“I can specifically tell you that two of those were some nerves. It'd been over 630 some days since we had played a game and that's gonna happen,” Owen said. “That's something that we're gonna have to fix, but definitely not something that's a deal breaker for us.”
In his Northwest debut, senior running back Al McKeller from the University of Indianapolis made his mark.
He had 161 yards rushing and scored one touchdown on 28 carries, the most rushing attempts in a single game since James Franklin in 2011.
As defensive coordinator, Wright said the defense performed well against Hays’ rushing attack, but defending explosive plays is key moving forward.
Northwest’s defense held the Tigers to 55 yards rushing for the entire game.
Now going up against Central Missouri’s defense, Owen said it will be similar to the what the Tigers presented.
Owen said, “As long as us big guys upfront do our jobs, stay on track and do what we’ve been taught, everything will work out.”
Making their return to the gridiron for the first time in 16 days, the Bearcats are expecting yet another road test.
“It’s Central versus Northwest, so it's a big game. It always has been, and I think we're gonna get their best shot, particularly in Warrensburg,” Wright said.
Kickoff between Northwest and Central Missouri is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Bud Walton Stadium in Warrensburg, Missouri.
