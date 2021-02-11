MARYVILLE, Mo. — No. 3 Northwest men’s basketball earned its 11th straight win so far this season with a 87-75 victory over Pittsburg State Thursday at Bearcat Arena.
Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins notched his sixth career 30-point game, to go along with three rebounds and four assists.
“We were just playing Northwest basketball,” Hudgins said. “We just started swinging the ball and sharing it, and things started going in.”
Combining for a total of 52 points, Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins finished with 22 points, adding six rebounds, five assists, and a career-high seven steals.
Northwest junior Diego Bernard had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Northwest shot 58.9% from the field (33-of-56), including 65.4% in the opening half (17-of-26). The Bearcats sank 10 out of 23 threes (43.5%) from deep.
“For a couple games, you kind of rally the troops, play a little bit better. Do things that you don’t normally do and that’s what they did tonight,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said. “I thought our offense was good.”
Hawkins helped the Bearcats (16-1) secure an early lead in the contest over the Gorillas (10-8) by scoring eight points in the opening five minutes.
Pittsburg State responded with a 11-2 run to tie the game at 14-14, and eventually the Gorillas took a four-point lead at 29-25 with 6:50 to play in the opening half.
The Bearcats then went on a 16-2 run finished off by a Diego Bernard dunk, pushing Northwest’s lead to the double digits at 41-31 with 2:35 to play.
However, the Gorillas managed to end the opening half on a 8-3 run, getting with five points at the break, 44-39.
Northwest eventually went on to secure its biggest lead of the game at 15 points on a Hudgins three-pointer with 10:32 remaining.
However, the Gorillas stayed consistent and cut the Bearcats’ lead to four at 75-71 following a three-point play from Ethan Holloway with 4:09 remaining in the matchup.
Northwest then went on a late 12-4 run to end Pittsburg State’s hopes of coming back, securing the victory.
Northwest returns to competition Saturday versus Missouri Southern at Bearcat Arena, with a tipoff set for 3:30 p.m. following the women’s game.
Pittsburg State women 79, Northwest 50
After riding a two-game win streak, Northwest women's basketball fell to Pittsburg State 79-50 Thursday at Bearcat Arena.
The Gorillas scored a total of 54 points in the paint, as Pittsburg State’s Julia Johnson led the way with 23 points.
“Right now we don’t have a lot of size down there, which hurts us,” Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said. “I just didn’t think we were really into the game.”
Northwest began the contest on a slow start, allowing 17 points in the first quarter to the Gorillas while only shooting 15.4% from the field.
At the end of the first quarter, the Bearcats trailed 17-6.
Things began to pickup in the second quarter on a layup from Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett and back-to-back three-pointers from Jillian Fleming, cutting Pittsburg’s lead to 22-16 with just over six minutes left in the opening half.
The Gorillas then went on a 12-2 run to push their lead to 34-19 lead at the break.
Pittsburg State opened the second half on an 8-0 run behind six points from Tristan Gegg, and by the end of the third quarter the Gorillas led 54-32.
The Gorillas edged the Bearcats 25-18 in the fourth quarter to cruise to victory, 79-50.
Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett led the Bearcats with 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting, adding two assists. Northwest senior Mallory McConkey had six points and pulled down eight rebounds.
Northwest returns to competition Saturday versus Missouri Southern at Bearcat Arena, with a tipoff set for 1:30 p.m.