KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After getting off to a slow start in their first game of the psotseason, the No. 15-ranked Northwest Missouri State men kicked it into gear.
The Hillcats began the MIAA Tournament quarterfinal matchup on a 6-0 run, but the No. 2-seeded Bearcats answered quickly to top No. 10-seeded Rogers State 72-50 Thursday at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
“From the first time we played them to now, they’ve improved as much as any team in our conference,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said. “Hats off to them.”
Four Bearcats finished in double-figure scoring. Northwest junior Diego Bernard led the way with 18 points to go along with three rebounds and four assists.
After not practicing all week due to an illness, Northwest sophomore Wes Dreamer came off the bench and chipped in 15 points.
The Bearcats were also without redshirt freshman guard Byron Alexander, who started the last five games of the regular season. He’s sick with the same bug as Dreamer, according to McCollum.
Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins had 12 points, five rebounds and six assists.
Northwest freshman Isaiah Jackson added 11 points and a game-high seven points.
“Kind of shutting them down was one of the main focuses for me,“ Jackson said. “Guarding Trevor (Hudgins) every day helps a lot especially last year and this year.”
The Hillcats (16-14) used a 6-0 run to start the contest, but Northwest answered back with a 9-2 run. The Bearcats kept rolling, garnering their biggest lead of the game of 29-19 at that point, pushing to a 35-19 lead at the break.
The Bearcats opened up the second half going on their best scoring run of the game of 13 points, and never looked back, securing a 22-point victory to advance to the semifinals.
“It was nice to spend two, three days to focus on ourselves and not really worry about who we were playing,” McCollum said, “and I thought that paid dividends throughout the game tonight.”
The Bearcats (26-5) shot 47.1% from the floor and made 12 of 25 (48%) from deep. Northwest held the Hillcats 2 of 17 from beyond the arc while they shot 42.6% from the field.
After finishing the regular season with their most losses since the 2015-16 season, McCollum said they’ve adopted an underdog mindset to fuel them this postseason.
“These kids lose a couple games and it’s like, ‘What’s wrong with the Bearcats?’,” McCollum said. “That’s kind of the mindset we go with. Everybody thinks something is wrong with us, so we make sure to let our guys know that that’s what it is.”
The Bearcats now face the winner of No. 3 Fort Hays State and No. 6 Missouri Southern in the MIAA Tournament semifinals at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The Tigers and Lions play their quarterfinal matchup Friday evening.
