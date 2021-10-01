Historically, defense at Northwest Missouri State is king.
But the Bearcat offense has been stealing the show as of late, even with Northwest's continued defensive dominance.
“There's lots of years where we have different weapons that we can utilize at our disposal,” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said. “But it’s been the first time in recent memory that we've been able to have that, and certainly the first time since I've been the head coach, so it's just fun to watch.”
No. 2 Northwest's offense has exploded onto the scene to start the season, and each week a different name on the roster makes his presence known.
“(In Week 3), everybody was asking me about Kaden Davis, right? And all of a sudden, Week 1, everybody's asking me about Al McKellar right? So the nice thing about having a host of weapons is that you can exploit different things within the structure of a defense,” Wright said.
In just two games as starting quarterback, sophomore Mike Hohensee leads the nation in passing efficiency at 206.05, and the playmakers around him have already made their mark.
Northwest senior wide receiver Alec Tatum caught 11 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in their 38-0 win over Central Oklahoma, earning him MIAA offensive player of the week.
Ranking second in the MIAA in rushing yards per game (133.3), Northwest senior running back Al McKeller leads the Bearcats in rushing 405 yards on the ground.
Since joining the Bearcats this summer as a transfer from UIndy, McKeller said he has just one goal in mind every time he steps onto the field.
“I really just play hard every every play like honestly it makes your game easier when you're tough,” McKeller “If you just run hard, the next time you see that person they don't want to tackle you again. So I usually try to just start real fast and come out the same way after halftime.”
Currently, the Bearcats own the longest active league win streak. Northwest looks for its eighth consecutive MIAA victory against Missouri Western on Saturday.
“I mean, I get to stand on the sideline, hang out with the defensive line and watch those guys do their work,” Wright said. “The best defense is a great offense that can control the clock.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.