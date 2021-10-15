Coming off their toughest test yet this season, the unbeaten, No. 2-ranked Bearcats look to keep their winning streak alive on the road against Washburn.
Trailing Pittsburg State 16-0 with 10:39 left in the third quarter, Northwest overcame the deficit behind sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee throwing three touchdown passes to move to 5-0 with a 20-19 victory.
Even with the comeback victory, Northwest head coach Rich Wright said he wanted to see more from his defense.
“We had done a great job all year on third down, and we didn’t do it,” Wright said. “We left ourselves on the field too much, which limited the opportunities for our offense to get back out there and do what they do.”
Coming off a 23-20 overtime win over Fort Hays State at home, the Ichabods (4-2) look to keep their four-game home field winning streak alive dating back to 2019.
It’s a battle of two top quarterbacks on Saturday, as Washburn senior quarterback Mitch Schurig leads the nation in completion percentage (67.2) while Hohensee leads the nation in passing efficiency (201.1).
The Bearcats have won the last 15 games in the series, leading the all-time series 33-6.
Even with the strong advantage, Wright expects the Ichabods to showcase the “complete package on offense.”
“It goes beyond Mitch,” Wright said. “He’s a coach’s kid, so he’s got a great understanding of football in general but their offense specifically, he’s got a good cast of characters around him. It’ll probably be the best three together that we play to date.”
Ranking fourth in the nation in scoring defense by allowing 8.0 points per game and second in the nation in rushing defense by giving up only 48.4 rushing yards per game, the Northwest defense wants to make a mark come Saturday.
“How well we can respond defensively especially on the defensive line (with) kind of how poorly we kind of played last week,” Northwest junior defensive tackle Elijah Green said. “It’s kind of a huge bounce back week for us.”
Kickoff between Northwest and Washburn is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Yager Stadium in Topeka, Kansas.
