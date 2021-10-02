Despite Missouri Western taking an early lead over No. 2-ranked Northwest on Saturday at Spratt Stadium, the Bearcats weren’t fazed.
“Every game we usually come in knowing that something is going to happen, like something is gonna happen whether it's bad or good, but it's all about how we come back out,” Northwest senior running back Al McKeller said.
On Northwest’s first drive of the game, Missouri Western’s Brandon Johnson took a fumble return 50-yards to the end zone to go up 7-0 with 10:41 left in the first quarter.
The controversial play left Northwest head coach Rich Wright and his team stunned.
“Well it was a pass first of all and they missed it on the field,” Wright said. “I was pretty frustrated about it, but our kids responded.”
Northwest sophomore Tyler Miller added, "I was kind of in shock a little bit. I was a little confused at first. I think everybody was."
Even with the intriguing start, the Bearcats (4-0) went on to score 30 unanswered points to clinch the 30-7 victory over the Griffons (2-3).
“We talked about event plus response equals your outcome,” Miller said. “Something negative might happen, but you know what? Short term memory. Let's get back out there, respond in a positive way.”
Miller made his debut for the Bearcats after defensive end Noah Williams left the game with an injury.
"I’ve gone up against the best offensive line in the league for the past three years and just all that just prepared me for this moment and I'm so thankful for my teammates and really happy for the opportunity to be able to come out here and do my 1/11th for them," Miller said.
In the first quarter, Northwest sophomore Mike Hohensee connected with Cole Hembrough for a 36-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.
Then, Northwest freshman Cole Lammel scored a 40-yard field goal to go up 10-7 to end the first quarter.
The Bearcats continued to roll in the second quarter. On 3rd and 12, a 72-yard connection from Hohensee to senior Imoni Donadelle placed Northwest on the 5-yard line.
McKeller punched it in to push the lead to 17-7. Hohensee connected with Donadelle again before the break for for a 17-yard touchdown. After a missed point after attempt, the Bearcats entered halftime with a 23-7 advantage.
“I know at halftime we felt pretty good about ourselves, but we realized that they are a second half team and you know we realized we had to come out here and set the tone in the second half because they're not going to give up," Miller said.
With Hohensse sidelined for the rest of the contest with an injury, Northwest redshirt freshman Joseph Krause stepped in under center.
Krause helped deliver the final score with a handoff to McKeller for a 1-yard touchdown with 6:26 remaining, sealing the 30-7 win.
“It’s one thing to be able to preach next man up, it's another thing to actually get that done and I was really proud of him," Wright said. "We've played with our third quarterback in four weeks and we're still winning football games and winning them decisively. So it's a credit to our kids."
The Bearcats out-gained the Griffons, 433-101. Northwest held Western to eight rushing yards on 29 carries.
McKeller went for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Hohensee went 12-of-16 passing for 214 yards and two touchdowns.
Donadelle led the Bearcat receivers with three catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Northwest returns to action against Pittsburg State at home next Saturday, with a kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.
