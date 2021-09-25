MARYVILLE, Mo. — With seconds until the break, Rich Wright went to grab cup of lemon lime Gatorade, but he knew he couldn’t miss what was about to happen on the field.
“Someone looked at me and said, ‘Coach, this is the last play of the half,’” Northwest Missouri State head coach Rich Wright said. “I said, ‘I’ve seen more Northwest Missouri State games where I’ve seen a play at the end of the half.’ And sure enough, there was a play at the end of the half.”
With a 7-0 lead over Central Oklahoma heading into halftime, Northwest sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee dropped back and rolled right, launching a Hail Mary to the south end zone.
At first, the ball was batted by multiple Bronchos. Then, Tatum latched on and scored, giving No. 2 Northwest (3-0) a 14-0 lead at half over Central Oklahoma (1-3).
“We practice that every week,” Tatum said after Northwest went on to win 38-0 over the Bronchos. “I’m just the guy to be there in case it gets batted, and it worked out perfectly like that. So, I was just kind of watching it, and then it fell into my hands.”
Before Tatum’s score, Hohensee was the only Bearcat to find the end zone in the second quarter after a one-yard touchdown run.
The Bearcat defense played lights out, behind Northwest redshirt freshman Cahleel Smith notching his first career interception near the end of the second quarter.
Despite a scoreless first quarter which saw the Bronchos pick Hohensee and Northwest miss two field goals, the Bearcats flipped the script in the second half.
“We really dominated the football game on the offensive side of the ball from the opening kickoff,” Wright said. “We just didn’t have any points to show for it. So we just felt like that was a bit of a payback for all the drives that we had in the first half and couldn’t capitalize on.”
Northwest freshman Cole Lammel made a 42-yard field goal to extend the lead to 17-0 in the third. The Bronchos then gave the ball right back to the Bearcats after another three-and-out.
Northwest senior Al McKeller tacked on more points for Northwest with a 15-yard touchdown run to lead 24-0 with 3:47 to play in the third.
The Bearcats continued their momentum in the fourth. Hohensee found Tatum for the 28-yard touchdown pass to push to a 31-0 lead.
With Northwest redshirt freshman Joseph Krause now under center, the quarterback threw his first collegiate touchdown pass to junior running back Davonte Green who scored from 65 yards out to seal the 38-0 victory.
The Bearcat defense held Central Oklahoma to 118 total yards and eight first downs. Northwest held the Bronchos to minus-23 yards rushing.
“I like that one. I’ll put that in our positive category,” Wright said with a smile. “We controlled the line of scrimmage.”
Tatum hauled in a career-high 11 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Hohensee went 18-of-28 for 238 yards and two scores. McKeller carried the ball 21 times for 157 yards and a touchdown.
“Credit to these kids. It’s easy to get complacent when we won like we did last week at Central Missouri, but they came in and rolled up their sleeves,” Wright said. “Hopefully, we can springboard on top of that, because the schedule’s not going to get easier from here.”
Next up for Northwest, the Bearcats come to St. Joseph to take on Missouri Western next Saturday at Spratt Stadium with a kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
