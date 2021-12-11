Daniel Abreu’s career-high 26 points lifted the No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State men past Lincoln 84-54 on Saturday at Jason Gymnasium.
The Bearcats improve to 9-1 on the season and 3-0 in MIAA play. Lincoln is 1-7 overall and 0-3 in league action.
Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins became the program's all-time assist leader, surpassing Justin Pitts's career mark of 575 assists. Hudgins dished out eight assists and now has 579 for his Bearcat career.
Northwest redshirt freshman Daniel Abreu was one of five Bearcats to finish in double-figure scoring. Northwest redshirt freshman Isaiah Jackson tallied a career-high 10 points.
The Bearcats shot 51.8% from the field (29-of-56) and made 13 three-pointers while holding Lincoln to shooting 35.2% from the floor (19-of-54).
Abreu collected a team-best 13 first-half points as part of a 13-1 spurt to give Northwest a 25-15 advantage early. Northwest closed the opening half on a 24-5 run.
Lincoln only scored one field goal in the final eight minutes of first-half action as the Bearcats held a 49-24 lead at the break.
In the second half, Hudgins extended Northwest’s lead with a three-pointerto go up 72-33 wth 10:40 remaining. Lincoln cut into their lead with a 20-6 run after Hudgins exited, before the Bearcats closed out the 30-point win.
No. 2 Northwest returns to action Monday against the University of Central Missouri at 7:30 p.m. in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Northwest Missouri State women 56, Central Missouri 43
The Northwest women extended their win streak to seven in a row with a 56-43 road win over Lincoln Saturday at Jason Gymnasium.
The Bearcats move to 7-1 on the season and stay perfect in MIAA play (3-0). The Blue Tigers are 4-5 overall and 0-3 in league action.
Northwest is off to its best start in league play since also going 3-0 in the 2007-08 season.
Northwest senior Mallory McConkey had a game-high 17 points. She was joined in double figures by freshmen Molly Hartnett (14 points) and Peyton Kelderman (10 points).
After suffering an injury in the home opener versus Southwest Minnesota State on Nov. 12, Northwest redshirt freshman Emma Atwood returned to the court. She finished with six points and six rebounds.
The Bearcats limited Lincoln to 28.1% shooting from the field (16-of-57) and did not allow the Blue Tigers to score from deep (0-of-7).
Northwest returns to action Monday against the University of Central Missouri at 7:30 p.m. in Warrensburg, Missouri.
