MARYVILLE, Mo. — The No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State men secured a 80-65 victory over Nebraska-Kearney, extending their win streak to 13 games Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
The Bearcats move to 15-1 overall, 8-1 in the MIAA. The Lopers move to 6-8 overall, 2-8 in MIAA action.
Four Bearcats finished in double figures. Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins flirted with a triple double, finishing with a game-high 31 points, six rebounds and a game-high six assists as he surpassed the 600 career assist mark in the game.
In his return to the floor after missing Wednesday's game at Fort Hays State with an illness, Northwest junior Diego Bernard racked up 18 points, four steals, and three rebounds.
Northwest redshirt freshman Daniel Abreu recorded his fifth double-figure scoring game of the season with 11 points off the bench, while Northwest sophomore Wes Dreamer chipped in 10 points and four rebounds.
When Abreu was on the floor, Northwest had a +24 scoring advantage.
“That’s what coach expects of me. Come in and make a spark, make a difference. That’s kind of my sixth man role,” Abreu said. “I try to bring it everytime.”
The Lopers held the advantage over Northwest to open the first half, with a 7-0 run to start the game.
Northwest head coach Ben McCollum credited the Bearcats’ uncharacteristically slow start with their lack of practicing due to COVID-19 issues within the program.
“We weren’t real focused. We weren’t real ready to go,” McCollum said.
The two teams kept trading buckets which featured a total of five lead changes in the opening half alone, but the Bearcats managed to hold a 36-33 advantage at halftime.
Northwest settled into a groove in the second half by never giving up its lead, securing a 15-point triumph.
“I think we need to get tougher. Hopefully we can do that in a day,” McCollum said.
The Bearcats return to action Monday at Washburn. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. at Lee Arena in Topeka, Kansas.
Nebraska-Kearney women 67, Northwest 60
The No. 16-ranked Nebraska-Kearney women handed Northwest its second straight loss, 67-60, Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
The Bearcats are 11-4 overall and 6-3 in conference play, while the Lopers are 14-2 overall and 9-1 in MIAA action.
After falling to two ranked opponents this week (No. 2 Fort Hays State) by single digits, the team said there’s growth from seasons past.
“I think our kids know how good we can be,” Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said. “It was a two-possession game in the last minute of the game.”
“Seeing this year that we lost by two, we lost by seven, we’re making a huge difference,” Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett said. “We’re a much deeper and better team. I think the growth is amazing.”
Hartnett had a team-high 19 points, while freshman Peyton Kelderman added nine points. Northwest sophomore Jayna Green finished with 8 points and six rebounds.
Nebraska-Kearney’s Elisa Backes led the way with 21 points.
The Lopers never trailed in the contest and shot 51.9% from the floor. The Bearcats shot 48.8% from the field and 40% from deep.
Northwest committed 12 turnovers, giving the Lopers 11 points from turnovers.
The Bearcats return to action Monday at Washburn. Tip is set for 5:30 p.m. at Lee Arena in Topeka, Kansas.
