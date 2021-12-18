MARYVILLE, Mo. — In a battle of the lone unbeatens in MIAA play, the No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State men secured a program shooting record of 72.9% from the field in its 101-63 victory over Missouri Western on Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
Riding a nine-game win streak, the Bearcats improved to an 11-1 overall record and remain the only undefeated team in MIAA play at 5-0.
Missouri Western saw its six-game win streak snapped, falling to 8-5 overall and 4-1 in league play.
“We had to have different roles this year, had to figure out exactly what we were gonna be,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said. “We’re slowly starting to do that offensively and defensively, and you saw a little bit of the result of that today.”
Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins finished with a game-high 36-points by making 12 of 15 shots from the field.
Hudgins finished the first half 5 of 7 with 15 points before scoring 21 points in 13 minutes of action in the second half.
“The first half, I was just trying to create for others and just see what (Western) was doing, pretty much,” Hudgins said. “The second half, I mean, we just started going; we just started to get in a flow. Offense started clicking, shots started falling and, yeah, you saw the results.”
Northwest sophomore Luke Waters had a perfect shooting night, scoring 18 points from the floor. Northwest junior Diego Bernard tallied 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The Bearcats broke their single-game field goal percentage record by making 35 of 48 field goals in the win.
It marks the highest single-game field goal percentage for an NCAA Division II team this season.
“The ball just went in the hole,” McCollum said. “At the end of the day, sometimes you just make shots. I’d have to see the film, but we probably just made a lot of shots. We got the shots that we were looking for and were able to make ’em.”
The Bearcats shot 80% from the floor in the second half, hitting on 20 of 25 field goal attempts while burying 8 of 12 3-pointers.
With a 15-3 spurt in a six-minute stretch in the opening frame, Northwest pushed to a 32-19 advantage.
Missouri Western senior Q Mays made a field goal with 12:49 to play in the first half, but the Griffons would not tally another made field goal until freshman Taye Fields made a bucket with 4:24 to play in the opening half.
Mays, the Griffons' leading scorer, was limited in the first half with three fouls and held to a team-high 11 points.
After leading 45-30 at the half, the Bearcats began the second half with a 21-8 run to stretch their lead to 66-38 with 12:52 to play behind three-straight scoring possessions resulting in Hudgins 3s.
The Bearcats continued their scoring trend throughout the rest of the second half, securing their biggest lead of 41 points at 97-56 with less than three minutes remaining.
Mitch Mascari's layup with 1:51 left put Northwest over the 100-point mark for the first time this season, as the Bearcats defeated the Griffons 101-63.
“It makes Christmas a little bit better, obviously,” McCollum said. “We still got a lot of work to do when we get back.”
