WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Five Bearcats scored in double figures as the No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State men took down Central Missouri 77-53 Monday at the UCM Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg, Missouri.
The Bearcats move to 10-1 on the season and 4-0 in MIAA play. The Mules dropped to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in league action.
“Fortunately we were able to perform and play with a lot of energy out here, and I was pleased with our effort,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said.
Northwest had all five starters reach double-figure scoring led by sophomore Luke Waters, who had a game-high 19 points and six rebounds.
Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins added 16 points, while junior Diego Bernard tallied 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Only missing one shot in the game, Northwest sophomore Wes Dreamer recorded 13 points. Northwest freshman Isaiah Jackson collected his second straight career-high in scoring with 11 points.
“It starts on the defensive end,” Jackson said. “Everything from the defense leads to our offense.”
In the opening half, the Bearcats jumped out to a 22-4 lead by making their first 11 field-goal attempts.
Hudgins knocked down a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to extend Northwest’s advantage to 20 points at halftime, 39-19.
The Bearcats owned their biggest lead of the game of 27 points at 51-24 nearly five minutes into the second half, and the lead never dipped below 20 points the rest of the way.
The Bearcats shot 52.9% from the floor (27-of-51) and 37.9% (11-of-29) from deep. Northwest held the Mules to five three-pointers, all coming in the second half.
“We’re starting to execute our scouts — different ball screen coverages, different things that we do, we’re executing it at a lot higher clip,” McCollum said. “I think it takes a lot of time to get to where you want defensively. We’re slowly getting there.”
Northwest returns to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Missouri Western at Bearcat Arena.
Central Missouri women 60, Northwest 57
The Northwest Missouri State women’s team saw its win streak snapped at seven games as the Central Missouri Jennies secured a three-point victory Monday at the UCM Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg, Missouri.
UCM improved to 6-4 overall and 2-1 in MIAA play, while the Bearcats fell to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in league action.
“We battled. We played hard. We competed,” Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said. “This is one of the toughest places to play in the league. We were right there at the end.”
After owning an 11-5 lead with less than three minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Jennies used an 8-2 run to take a 14-13 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Jennies scored the first four points of the second quarter until the Bearcats went on a a 13-0 run.
Northwest sophomore Jillian Fleming scored nine first-half points, making 3 of 5 shots from beyond the arc, but Central Missouri regained a 44-41 lead at the break.
The Jennies kept the pressure on in the second half by pushing to their biggest advantage of the game of eight points with less than seven minutes remaining in the matchup.
The Bearcats tried to cut into the lead as Northwest senior Mallory McConkey drained a 3-pointer with four seconds left to trail by two points, but Central Missouri closed out with a 60-57 victory.
Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett had a team-high 17 points, while McConkey tallied 15 points. Fleming finished with a career-high 14 points.
Central Missouri had two players reach double figures, as Nija Collier led the way with 25 points and Brooke Littrell chipped in 18 points.
Northwest will wrap up non-conference play Wednesday against McKendree, with a tipoff set for 6 p.m. at Bearcat Arena.
