For the first time since 2016, Emporia State captured a 75-56 win over No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State Tuesday at White Auditorium in Emporia, Kansas.
Snapping a nine-game win streak in the series, the Bearcats last fell to the Hornets on Jan. 13, 2016.
“Right now we’re just not very tough,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum told Bearcat Radio after the loss. “We got a lot of really great kids who work hard… but to be where you’re at, at the top of the league… you have to have an intensity about you. If we don’t find that, it’s going to be a long rest of the season.”
Emporia State improves to 17-6 overall and 12-5 in the MIAA, while Northwest drops to 21-3 overall and 14-2 in league play.
Emporia State seniors Tray Buchanan recorded a game-high 29 points, while Jumah'Ri Turner chipped in 20 points.
Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins had a team-high 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the field and 2-of-11 from beyond the arc, tying the MIAA single-season record for made 3-pointers at 118.
Northwest sophomore Luke Waters reached double-figure scoring with 16 points. Northwest junior Diego Bernard had seven points while sophomore Wes Dreamer chipped in six.
After garnering an 11-6 lead, Emporia State hit the Bearcats with a 10-0 run to take the lead 16-11 with 8:47 to play. The Hornets would not trail the rest of the way.
Emporia State held a 32-18 lead at the break, forcing Northwest into nine first-half turnovers. The Bearcats could not cut the lead below 12 points in the second half.
The Hornets shot 49.1% from the floor, while Northwest shot 37.7% from the field. Emporia State made 6-of-19 from 3-point range, while Northwest connected only 5-of-26 from deep.
Northwest travels to face Pittsburg State on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Northwest women 70, Emporia State 54
For the first time in two decades, Northwest Missouri State women's basketball beat Emporia State on the road with a 70-54 win Tuesday at White Auditorium in Emporia, Kansas.
The last time the Bearcats won at Emporia State was on Jan. 2, 2002.
Northwest also snapped a 14-game losing streak in the series. It also marked the Bearcats’ first victory against the Hornets since the 2011 MIAA Tournament Championship game.
The Bearcats improved to 15-7 overall and 10-6 in MIAA play, while Emporia State fell to 11-11 overall and 6-10 in league action.
Northwest senior Mallory McConkey tied a career-high with 27 points and was nearly perfect from the field, shooting 10-of-11 from the floor including 4-of-4 from 3-point range.
Northwest is 11-2 when McConkey scores in double figures.
Northwest freshman Evelyn Vazquez collected seven points, a career-high nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.
McConkey tallied 14 first-half points to push the Bearcats to a 32-29 advantage at half.
The Bearcats outscored the Hornets in the third quarter, 19-11, to hold a 51-40 lead through three.
Northwest recorded 38 second-half points, while allowing Emporia State to score only 25 points in the final 20 minutes.
The Bearcats won the battle on the boards, 41-27. Northwest shot 47.4% from the field and 38.1% from deep, while the Hornets shot 33.9% from the floor and only made 4-of-26 3-pointers.
Northwest travels to face Pittsburg State on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. in Pittsburg, Kansas.
