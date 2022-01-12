Returning to the hardwood for the first time in a week, the No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State men nabbed a 74-60 road win over Fort Hays State Wednesday at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays, Kansas.
Northwest (14-1, 7-0 MIAA) moves its win streak to 12-straight games. It marks the Bearcats’ seventh double-digit win this season in MIAA play.
Northwest sophomore Wes Dreamer led the way with his fifth career double-double, recording 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins scored 19 points and dished out four assists. Hudgins also set the MIAA record for consecutive free throws by making all six attempts to give him 41 consecutive makes.
Northwest freshman Daniel Abreu reached double-figure scoring with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting.
The Bearcats held a 51-34 lead with 16:30 to play in the game, but then went scoreless for a seven-minute stretch which allowed the Tigers to climb to within four points at 51-47.
However, a quick 7-0 run allowed Northwest to extend its lead back to double figures.
Northwest returns to action Saturday at home against Nebraska-Kearney. Tip is set for 3:30 p.m. at Bearcat Arena.
No. 2 Fort Hays State 63, Northwest women 60
The Northwest Missouri State women battled with No. 2-ranked Fort Hays State, but ultimately fell 63-60 to the Tigers Wednesday at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays, Kansas.
The Tigers move to 14-1 on the season and 8-1 in MIAA play, while the Bearcats drop to an overall 11-3 record and 6-2 conference mark.
Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett scored a team-high 14 points and dished out three assists.
Freshman Kelsey Fields recorded a career-high 11 rebounds and scored eight points off the bench. Freshman Jillian Fleming chipped in 13 points, including a trio of three-pointers.
Northwest trailed by 13 points on two occasions in the game, but rallied to even the game at 54-54 late in the fourth quarter.
The Bearcats had a pair of chances to take the lead or tie in the final 30 seconds. Molly Hartnett attempted a 3-pointer to tie the game in the final seconds, but it missed and the Tigers secured the win.
The Bearcats knocked in 10 3-pointers in the contest while holding to the Tigers to making just one of four from deep.
The Bearcats return to action Saturday at home against the No. 16-ranked Nebraska-Kearney Lopers. Tip is set for 1:30 p.m. at Bearcat Arena.
