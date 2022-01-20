No. 18-ranked Central Oklahoma secured a 76-75 overtime win over the No. 2-ranked Northwest men, snapping their 23-game road winning streak Thursday at Hamilton Field House in Edmond, Oklahoma.
The Bronchos extended their win streak to 12 in a row and improved to a 16-2 overall record and 11-1 in MIAA play. Northwest drops to 16-2 overall and 9-1 in the league.
The Bearcat loss also snapped a 25-game MIAA winning streak and an active 14-game winning streak.
Trevor Hudgins tied his own school record by draining 11 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 39 points. Diego Bernard finished with 13 points.
UCO’s Isaiah Wade had the game-winning shot with 2.6. left in overtime, finishing with a team-high 29 points. UCO’s Callen Haydon added 27 points, including five in overtime.
The Bearcats made only four of their first 16 shots from the field as the Bronchos built a 29-15 lead.
Northwest couldn’t make a field goal in the final four minutes of the opening half and trailed 34-25 at the break.
The Bearcats trailed by as many as 12 in the second half when the Bronchos took a 40-28 lead. Northwest battled back and tied the game at 52-52 with a layup from Diego Bernard with 6:06 to play.
After trading buckets, Northwest trailed 64-61 with 6.3 seconds remaining in regulation.
Hudgins took an inbound pass which ended with him sinking a 3-pointer with three seconds left to force overtime at 64.
Hudgins made his 10th 3-pointer to begin overtime that gave Northwest a 67-66 lead. The two traded buckets again as Northwest nabbed a 75-74 advantage with 6.8 seconds left.
The Bronchos responded with a bucket from Wade to re-take the lead and eventually claim the 76-75 win.
Northwest remains on the road for a Saturday matchup at Newman. Tip is set for 3:30 p.m. at Fugate Gymnasium in Wichita, Kansas.
Northwest women 79,
Central Oklahoma 69
The Northwest Missouri State women snapped a three-game losing skid by handing Central Oklahoma its first home loss this season, securing a 79-69 win Thursday at Hamilton Field House in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Northwest improved to 12-5 overall and 7-4 in MIAA action, while UCO dropped to 11-7 overall and 7-5 in MIAA play.
Four Bearcats finished in double-digit scoring. Molly Hartnett led the way for the Bearcats with a season-high 22 points and had a season-high tying six assists. Hartnett also made 15-of-18 free throws in the win.
Paityn Rau recorded a season-high 16 points and did not miss a shot, going 5-of-5 from the field, 5-of-5 from the line and knocking down one triple. Kelsey Fields led the Bearcats with 10 rebounds and added nine points.
Peyton Kelderman finished with 14 points and two assists.
The Bearcats limited UCO to 0-of-4 shooting from deep in the opening 20 minutes, holding a 32-23 at the break.
UCO out-scored Northwest in the third quarter, 27-17, taking a 50-49 lead at the end of the third.
Northwest enjoyed a 30-19 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter and locked into a two-point game at 60-58 with 4:42 to play before the Bearcats used a 15-2 run to secure the victory.
Northwest remains on the road for a Saturday matchup at Newman. Tip is set for 1:30 p.m. at Fugate Gymnasium in Wichita, Kansas.
