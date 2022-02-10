No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball avoided losing back-to-back games with an 80-68 win over Pittsburg State on Thursday at John Lance Arena.
The Bearcats improved to an 22-3 overall mark and a 15-2 record in the MIAA, while the Gorillas dropped to a 6-17 overall record and 5-12 MIAA mark.
Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins recorded 20 points, nine assists, four rebounds and two steals. He has scored in double figures in 67 consecutive games.
Hudgins became the MIAA’s single-season record holder for 3-pointers made, passing Missouri S&T’s Duane Huddleston who had held the mark since the 1987-88 season with 118 made 3-pointers.
Northwest junior Diego Bernard finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The Bearcats held a 44-23 at the break. Pittsburg State pulled to within seven at 75-68 with 1:16 to play, but Bernard hit two free throws with 1:05 remaining and a three-pointer to close out the victory.
The Bearcats shot 50.0% or better for the 18th time this season, making 29-of-57 shots from the floor and 12-of-33 from deep.
Northwest has won 14 of its 15 MIAA games by double figures this season.
Northwest travels to Missouri Southern Saturday. Tip is set for 3:30 p.m. in Joplin, Missouri.
Pittsburg State women 66, Northwest 62
Dropping its 10th straight matchup in Pittsburg, Kansas, the Northwest Missouri State women fell to Pittsburg State 66-62 on the road Thursday at John Lance Arena.
The Gorillas (14-9 overall, 9-8 MIAA) made 8-of-11 field goals in the fourth quarter to hold off the Bearcats (15-8 overall, 10-7 MIAA).
The Bearcats led for the first 18 and half minutes of the game. However, the Gorillas took their first lead of the game with 1:28 to play in the opening half and enters the break with a 31-29 lead.
Pitt State outscored Northwest in the third, 11-10, to take a 42-39 lead into the final quarter.
Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett drained a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to cut the Gorillas’ lead to 62-60, but that would be as close as the Bearcats would get.
Pittsburg State made six of its eight free throws in the final seconds to secure the win.
Northwest had six players with at least seven points: Molly Hartnett (13), Mallory McConkey (9), Jayna Green (9), Peyton Kelderman (8), Kelsey Fields (8), Evelyn Vazquez (7).
Northwest travels to Missouri Southern Saturday. Tip is set for 1:30 p.m. in Joplin, Missouri.
