The No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State men bounced back by taking down Newman 82-53 Saturday at Fugate Gymnasium in Wichita, Kansas.
The Bearcats improved to 17-2 overall and 10-1 in MIAA play. Newman fell to 4-11 overall and 1-9 in league play.
Northwest shot 57.7% from the floor (30-of-52 FGs) to mark the 13th time this season that the Bearcats have shot 50.0% for better from the field.
Northwest also knocked in 12-of-25 from three-point land, which is the 12th time this season that the Bearcats have reached double figures in three-pointers made in a game.
Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins led four Bearcats in double-figure scoring with 21 points, dishing out six assists and grabbing two rebounds.
Joining Hudgins in double figures were redshirt freshman Daniel Abreu (15 points), junior Diego Bernard (13 points) and sophomore Luke Waters (13 points).
Hudgins buried a triple from deep with 34 seconds left in the opening half to give the Bearcats a 32-22 lead at the break.
Northwest would lead by as many as 31 after a three-pointer from Abreu in the closing minute. The Bearcats 60.7% from the floor in the second half, including 8-of-16 from deep.
Northwest hosts Lincoln on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. then Central Missouri on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Bearcat Arena.
Northwest women 54, Newman 42
The Northwest Missouri State women tallied their second straight victory with a 54-42 win over Newman Saturday at Fugate Gymnasium in Wichita, Kansas.
Northwest improved to 13-5 overall and 8-4 in MIAA play. It marks the most wins overall and in MIAA play since the 2012-13 season when the Bearcats went 15-13 overall and 8-10 in MIAA action.
Newman fell to 2-17 overall and 0-13 in league play.
Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett led the way in scoring with 13 points, including eight in the fourth quarter.
Northwest senior Mallory McConkey also reached double-figure scoring with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor. The Bearcats won the rebounding battle, 30-28. Northwest is 21-2 when winning the rebounding battle under head coach Austin Meyer.
The Bearcats closed the game on a 13-2 run to record their third road victory of the season.
Northwest hosts Lincoln on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. then Central Missouri on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Bearcat Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.