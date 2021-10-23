No. 10-ranked Northwest responded to its first loss of the season in blowout fashion, routing Northeastern State 59-7 Saturday at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Bearcats move to 6-1, while Northeastern State falls to 2-6 on the season.
Northwest junior Jamar Moya rushed for a career-high 169 yards on eight carries, finishing with eight touchdowns on the day.
The Bearcats limited the RiverHawks to 101 total yards, holding their opposition to six total first downs.
Northwest finished with 648 yards of total offense and 32 first downs, rushing for 387 yards and passing for 261 yards in the victory.
The Bearcats scored first when Northwest sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee threw a three-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Cole Hembrough to put Northwest up 7-0 with 8:52 left in the first quarter.
The Bearcats pushed the lead to 14 on a 16-yard touchdown from Hohensee to Moya with 5:29 left in the second quarter.
Northwest went on to score three more times in the first half, on a Hohensee keeper and a five-yard connection to Moya. The Bearcats led 28-7 at the break.
In the third, Moya found the end zone for the third time on a 10-yard run with 9:36 remaining to lead 35-7.
Northwest junior quarterback Braden Wright made his triumphant return in the third quarter, competing for the first time since a Week 1 victory at Fort Hays State.
Wright drove the Bearcats 81 yards in six plays to pay dirt. Wright connected with senior Alec Tatum on a 19-yard passing touchdown with 4:58 left in the third quarter to give Northwest a commanding 42-7 advantage.
Moya notched his fourth score of the game on a 71-yard scamper with 1:54 left in the third quarter to give the Bearcats a 49-7 lead.
Northwest freshman Cole Lammel added a 38-yard field goal with 8:22 remaining in the fourth quarter to put Northwest on top, 52-7.
Northwest sophomore Robert Rawie capped the scoring in the game with a 13-yard rushing score to seal the victory at 59-7.
Northwest hosts Nebraska-Kearney next Saturday for the Bearcats's annual Homecoming contest. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.