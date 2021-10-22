After falling to Washburn on the road last week, the Bearcats are eager to return to the gridiron.
“We all got that bad taste in our mouth of a loss and we're excited to go out there and get a win,” Northwest sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee said.
No. 10-ranked Northwest (5-1) hits the road again this week, this time facing Northeastern State (2-5). Although the Bearcats are primed to clinch a win, they aren’t overlooking the RiverHawks.
“They're much improved as far as a football team,” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said. “They're a spread style offense. They've got three receivers that are very good, (their) back catches the ball well out of the backfield. It's just kind of what they do.”
Northeastern is coming off a 57-24 loss to Missouri Western last week, while the Bearcats look to bounce back from their close 17-16 loss to Washburn.
As Northwest looks to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since the 2017 season, Hohensee said the RiverHawk defense has vastly improved from past seasons.
“They got a bunch of good skill (defensive back) guys and their D-line has been making plays for them, and overall they just hustle around to the ball well so we need to be ready on offense," Hohensee said.
Wright noted the depth of the MIAA provides the Bearcats a challenge week in and week out.
“I’ll say it in retrospect to the Washburn game, you better show up every week in this league, or you're going to get beat,” Wright said. "For us at Northwest you know we’re everybody's Super Bowl, but at the same time teams are with new coaching staffs and new energy. They're trying to take what everybody else has."
Northwest quarterback Braden Wright was cleared on Monday and will suit up this week for the Bearcats, according to Rich Wright.
Hohensee has filled in under center for starter Braden Wright since Week 3.
Kickoff between Northwest and Northeastern is set for 1 p.m. Saturday in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
