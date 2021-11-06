Down by four points at the break against No. 15-ranked Northern State, No. 1 Northwest Missouri State needed to find some answers.
“I thought we were just really disrupted offensively and quite frankly, defensively to start the game,” Northwest Missouri State head coach Ben McCollum said.
The Bearcats’ lackluster first-half performance featured nine shots made from the floor (42.9%) and just two from beyond the arc (18.2%).
Northwest battled back, though, in the second half to clinch a 68-55 season-opening victory over the Wolves in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic Saturday at Civic Arena.
“We came to stops a lot better, played a little bit more calm. We're playing young kids, too,” McCollum said. “That's part of it, too, and they're just learning different roles and different things.”
After jumping out to a 13-4 lead early on, the Bearcats began to struggle against an uncommon attack.
“We just don't see a ton of hedges,” McCollum said. “That's gonna help us a ton because we'll be able to expose it. We just haven't seen it so many years.”
Northern State then went on a 16-3 run to take a 20-16 lead with nearly seven minutes to play in the opening half, and pushed the margin to eight with its largest lead of the game at 30-22.
The Bearcats scored the final four points of the half to trail by four at the break, 30-26.
“There was a lot of flex screens,” McCollum said. “No one sets flex screens anymore, and so it just took us a while to catch up.”
The defending national champions returned to a rhythm in the second half, outscoring Northern State 42-25.
Northwest sophomore forward Wes Dreamer came out firing, sinking in back-to-back threes to put the Bearcats back on top, 32-30.
Dreamer finished with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor, nabbing three rebounds.
“He hasn't played in that kind of role where he's the primary, you know, I guess you can call him a trigger man,” McCollum said. “That wears you down and then you got to defend on the other end, and box out, and do all the other things we ask of you and so he's still learning that role as well, and I thought he played great. He came out on fire.”
But it was Trevor Hudgins who answered the Bearcats’ call.
The junior guard scored two straight step-back 3-pointers to push the Bearcats to a 64-47 advantage with 2 minutes and 39 seconds remaining in the contest.
He finished with a game-high 22 points, scoring all four of his threes (4-10) and 16 of his points in the second half to eventually secure a 68-55 victory.
Northwest junior guard Diego Bernard, regarded as the 'ultimate competitor' by McCollum, put up a fight throughout. He tallied 14 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four assists.
“He's extremely excruciatingly competitive and whatever it takes, whatever he needs to do, he's gonna do and that's just him.”
Although it wasn’t the typical outing for the Bearcats who claimed three national titles in the last five years, McCollum knows reaching that caliber of play takes time.
“When you're number one in the country, you're taking shots, and there is no room for error and there's no room to crawl in a hole,” McCollum said. “Throughout the season, we get better and better and better.”
Northwest (1-0) returns to action Sunday at 5:30 p.m. versus No. 21-ranked Seattle Pacific (1-0) at Civic Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.