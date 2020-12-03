MARYVILLE, Mo — No. 1 Northwest men’s basketball topped Central Missouri, 74-67, in its home opener and improved its win streak to 25 in a row Thursday at Bearcat Arena.
“A win’s a win in this league and Central’s a good team,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said.
In the first half, the Bearcats (2-0) held the Mules (1-3) to just 33% shooting on 7-of-21 field goals and 12.5% on 1-of-8 three-pointers.
The Bearcats’ defense, combined with its best scoring run of the game of 8 points with 5 minutes left until the break, pushed themselves to a 32-20 lead at halftime.
In the second half, the Bearcats’ went on to nab its biggest lead in the game of 20 points with 14 minutes left to play.
But it quickly vanished at the hands of Central Missouri. The Mules shot 64% from the field as well as from behind the arc in the final half.
Central Missouri’s Cameron Hunter led a second-half charge, recording 21 of his 23 points in the final stanza.
“Our offense did not set up our defense for success at all, but we got to be better defensively regardless,” senior Ryan Hawkins said. “We gave up a lot of shots there towards the end and we’re better than that.”
It wasn’t enough to stop the Bearcats from closing out a victory, however, as Diego Bernard finished the scoring with a pair of free throws.
McCollum said, “Sometimes games just don’t go the way you expect, and I think this is going to be the case all year for a while. I think just with what we call it, the ‘COVID fog,’ and the long breaks and the weird schedules and the lack of out of conference people, I think it’s going to be an odd, odd year.”
Overall, Northwest shot 46.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point line.
Hawkins led both teams in scoring with 25 points, going 9-of-18 from the field and burying a team-best four three-pointers. It marked his 27th 20-point game in his career.
Junior Trevor Hudgins added 18 points, and notched a game-high five assists.
Hudgins tied Diego Bernard for the team lead in steals with three.
In his Bearcat Arena debut, freshman Byron Alexander reached double figures for the first time in his collegiate career with 12 points on 4-of-4 field goals.
The Bearcats return to competition Saturday at home versus Lincoln with a tip is set for 3:30 p.m. following the women’s game.
Central Missouri women, 58 Northwest, 49
Despite a late push, the Bearcat women’s basketball team fell to Central Missouri, 58-49, in its home opener Thursday at Bearcat Arena.
The Jennies (3-0) opened the contest dominating, and capitalized on an early 7-0 run.
Northwest (1-2) struggled to contain Central Missouri’s explosive offense in the opening quarter, as the Jennies shot 60% (6-of-10) from the field and 50% (2-of-4) from behind the arc.
Meanwhile, the Bearcats shot just 23% from the field in the first quarter, resulting in a 14-7 deficit at the end of the period.
The Bearcats managed to cut the Jennies’ lead to six with a 7-3 run in the last two minutes of the second quarter.
“We only gave up five offensive rebounds and only turned it over eight times and our kids fought defensively, so I was proud of the effort,” Meyer said.
Behind Jayna Green scoring seven of her total nine points in the second quarter alone, Northwest went on to trail 29-23 at the half.
The Jennies held the Bearcats to only eight points in the third period. Even with Northwest adding 18 points in the final quarter, the Jennies went on to win 58-49.
“If we came out a little harder in that second half, I think we could’ve made a couple more stops,” freshman Molly Hartnett said. “We get open shots a lot, but we just got to keep working and put them in.”
Hartnett led the Bearcats in scoring with 12 points and had four rebounds. Freshman Emma Atwood tallied 11 points and led the team with 6 rebounds.
“I told them we don’t ever want to be OK with losing, but they played extremely hard and we’re getting close,” Meyer said.
Olivia Nelson led Central Missouri with 14 points, while Nija Collier recorded 13 points.
The Bearcats are back in action on Saturday versus Lincoln at Bearcat Arena with a tip set for 1:30 p.m.