No. 1-ranked Northwest starts its back-to-back title defense against a foe who almost ended it all for the Bearcats last season.
Facing top-seeded Northern State in the Central Region Championship back in March, the Bearcats rallied from an 11-point deficit with three minutes left to force overtime, where they punched their ticket to the Division II Elite Eight with a 91-86 win over the Wolves.
“If there was a camera in that huddle with about two minutes to go — when at that point, as a coach, you’re sitting there like, ‘That’s probably all she wrote. Good season.’ You don’t actually do that, but it’s a natural human instinct,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said. “Our natural human instinct was to fight and to find a way to do it.”
That victory, McCollum said, is what defines the program.
“We got loose balls, some of the deflections that we got, some of the sprint backs that we got, some of the shots that we made, all those different things and the enthusiasm that we did it with was was why we are good,” McCollum said. “Regardless of all the offensive (statistics) and the good players and etc, etc. There's that intangible piece that makes us good.”
Eight months later now coming off their third national title in five years, the Bearcats tip off the 2021-2022 season against the No. 15-ranked Wolves at the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in St. Joseph.
“First game is always a good game,” Northwest junior guard Trevor Hudgins, the reigning NABC Division II Player of the Year, said.
The last two matchups between the two have resulted in overtime victories for the Bearcats.
The programs also met to open the 2018 season in St. Joseph at the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic with Northwest prevailing 72-70 in overtime.
“These kinds of games are always close. It’s always gonna be a close game,” McCollum said. “It’s always going to come down to who wants to win more, essentially. They’re good, well-coached and we’ll have our hands full, for sure.”
Although it’s considered a rematch of the Central Region Final thriller, both teams will look different than a season ago.
Parker Fox, who led the Wolves with 34 points and 12 rebounds in the championship before fouling out in overtime, transferred to the University of Minnesota.
Northern’s guard Mason Stark, who averaged 17 points per game, transferred to Northern Arizona University.
The Bearcats are without power forward Ryan Hawkins, who averaged 22.6 points and nearly nine rebounds per game last season, as he transferred Creighton University.
Name the Most Outstanding Player at the 2021 Elite Eight as well as a D2CCA First-Team All-American, Hawkins finished as the program’s all-time leading rebounder at Northwest (948) and the second Bearcat with 2,000 career points with 2,098 points.
The Bearcats’ starting five to open the season returns the duo of Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard, and includes Wes Dreamer, Luke Waters and Daniel Abreu.
Dreamer, Waters, Hudgins and Bernard all were featured in the starting lineup last season, but redshirt freshman forward Daniel Abreu will be on the hardwood more than last season.
In 25 games last season averaging nine minutes of action each contest, Abreu averaged 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds.
McCollum said Abreu is more than prepared to get the starting nod this go around.
“Daniel works extremely hard. He's in the gym as much as anyone we have. He’s really improved his shot. He gets after o-boards, he's got a great motor, he's got a great attitude," McCollum said. “Being able to guard big guards consistently is going to be the big thing with him.”
Hudgins, Bernard and Hawkins each played an average of at least 32 minutes per matchup last season.
Although the dynamic has evolved even with Hudgins and Bernard back in the lineup, McCollum hopes his team will rise to the occasion.
“In the past, we play guys 38 minutes and substitutions aren't exactly difficult because you had three guys that played 35 plus minutes a game. Now we've got two guys that do that and then trying to find three others that are that consistent, that are that are ready to go, every single game is going to be very difficult, but I think we're we're getting there in practice. We're learning every day. I'm learning every day and hopefully, by the end of the season, we'll be playing at our best.”
Following their season-opening matchup with Northern, the Bearcats face No. 21-ranked Seattle Pacific for the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
As the Bearcats search for their fourth national title in six years, McCollum said they’re not worried about attaining success — McCollum wants his program, instead, to focus on the opposite.
“I think when anytime you have a lot of success, just like every year, you can lose sight of the fact that you might have missed some of the finer details because you get some, I don't know if it's arrogance or complacency or whatever it may be. Just making sure that we're very aware of those battles,” McCollum said. “You've had so much success with 18 to 22-year-olds, and you get told how good you are and so you need to be able to combat that consistently which they've done a good job of.”
The preseason No. 1-ranked Bearcats play their season opener Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against No. 15-ranked Northern State at the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Mo.
Northwest then takes on No. 21-ranked Seattle Pacific on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
