CLAREMORE, Okla. — The No. 1 ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team returned to play Saturday and posted an 86-78 triumph over the Rogers State Hillcats.
The contest featured 13 ties and 16 lead changes before Northwest was able to put away Rogers State to move to 1-0 on the season and extend Northwest's overall win streak to 24 in a row.
Junior Trevor Hudgins led the way with 27 points, giving him his 39th career 20-point scoring game. Hudgins went 6-of-10 from the field and drained 13-of-15 at the free throw line. Hudgins added five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Hudgins did not commit a turnover in 38:23 of playing time.
Sophomore Wes Dreamer tallied 20 points for his second career 20-point contest.
Junior Diego Bernard chipped in with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
Northwest will make its Bearcat Arena debut with home games set for Dec. 3 vs. Central Missouri and Dec. 5 vs. Lincoln.
NOTES: The Bearcats won their 10th straight MIAA opener ... Northwest has won eight straight road MIAA contests ... Northwest moved to 100-8 in its last 108 MIAA games ... Hudgins ranks No. 10 all-time on the Northwest scoring chart with 1,365 points ... Northwest trailed 39-38 at the half.