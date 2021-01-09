MARYVILLE, Mo. — After experiencing their first defeat in more than a year two days prior, the No. 1 Bearcats picked it right back up against Emporia State Saturday, winning 92-71 at Bearcat Arena.
The Bearcats (6-1) set season highs in points (92), three-pointers made (19) and field-goal shooting (61.2%) in the victory.
Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said returning to their roots was key en route to coming out on top.
"We had to go back and soul search. It's not that serious, but it is a little bit to these kids and go back and figure out what made us good. Our innocence makes us good, our humility makes us good. Those things make you an elite team, and we lost some of that, and we needed to make sure that we found that again and did the small things," McCollum.
Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins led all scorers with 26 points, sinking 8-of-10 three-pointers.
Notching a total of 19 points, Northwest junior Diego Bernard was 6-of-8 from the field, including 5-of-6 from three-point range.
In the opening 20 minutes, the Bearcats sank 10-of-15 three-pointers, including a perfect 4-for-4 from Bernard.
Hudgins and Bernard combined to make 13-of-16 three-point shots in the win.
"I feel like tonight, we weren't just focusing on one action, one person. We were just playing our game like we do every day in practice and it worked out for us," Hudgins said.
The Bearcats started out hot, making 12 of their first 13 field goals, including seven of their first eight three-pointers.
Leading 45-38 at the break, the Bearcats went into the locker room having made 62.5% of their first-half field goals, while Emporia State made 53.6% of its first-half field goals.
The Hornets (5-4) didn't go out without putting up a fight, however. The first half featured five lead changes and three ties.
Northwest jumped out to as many as 31 points in the second half, shooting 60% from the field and making 9-of-18 shots from behind the arc.
The Bearcats finished with nine three-pointers, one off the school record for most made in a single game.
After the game, McCollum said he didn't expect to have such a big lead against the Hornets.
"That was our biggest concern going into it was how we were going to score on them, just finding ways to score on them but when you concentrate, you can score," McCollum said.
Despite the Hornets entering the matchup leading the league in scoring defense and field goal percentage defense, the Bearcats managed to pull out stops of their own.
Northwest held the Hornets to only making one three-pointer in the second period. Emporia State shot 48.3% from the field and 31.6% from three-point range.
The Bearcats return to action against Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. following the women's game in Kearney, Nebraska.