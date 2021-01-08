Even though Washburn handed the Bearcats a crushing blow Thursday night when the Ichabods defeated Northwest in overtime fashion, head coach Ben McCollum stressed looking at the bigger picture.
“We got out competed, we got out everything, and that's what it is, like you can't make an excuse,” McCollum said. “It's not that we just played bad. We didn't compete, but they played really good. Washburn wanted it more, they played harder.”
As the top team in the nation, the Bearcats are no stranger to success.
Most recently, Northwest captured the 2018-19 national title, finishing with a 38-0 mark.
Last season before COVID-19 affected competition, the Bearcats went 31-1, clinching their seventh straight MIAA regular season title and fifth straight league tournament crown.
Northwest, however, isn’t familiar with losing. The Bearcats have now suffered only seven losses in the last five seasons.
No matter the frequency, Thursday's loss still stings.
Northwest sophomore Wes Dreamer said, “This one hurts a little more because we were home and should be able to pull off a win.”
Only shooting 42.1% from the field and 38.7% from behind the arc, the Bearcats lacked their usual competitive nature according to McCollum.
“As a group, I just didn't think we had that juice. It was just like we were just kind of trying to get stops, hoping for stops, hoping for scores,” McCollum said.
To McCollum’s dismay, the Bearcats went 64.7% from the charity stripe, making 22-of-34 free throws.
“Sometimes we can survive these kind of games and regroup. You know, if you make your free throws, you regroup and you win,” McCollum said. "You miss free throws, you're gonna lose.”
Despite entering the contest winning the last 11 matchups over Washburn, the Bearcats knew they would be at odds.
“When you win a lot, you assume winning sometimes and that's what you saw,” McCollum said. “I thought Washburn did a fantastic job of beating us.”
In fact, Washburn is one of two MIAA schools who owns a lead, 64-49, in the all-time series versus Northwest.
“We knew it was going to be a tough one coming in. It’s always been tough one against Washburn the past couple years,” Dreamer said. “It wasn’t them, it was us. It was our preparation, we knew what we were supposed to do, just didn't execute.”
Prior to the defeat, Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins entered the contest ranking second in the league in scoring at 22 points per game and fifth in rebounding with 8.8 rebounds.
Washburn capitalized on stopping the power forward, limiting Hawkins to just eight points and one rebound before he was fouled out.
“We got to get back to us, which is, you know, playing defense,” McCollum said. “I don't know that that affected us as much. I don't know that we were much better when (Hawkins) was in defensively to be quite honest with you.”
Despite a renewed sense of urgency ahead of Saturday’s game versus Emporia State, McCollum stressed the team’s backbone remains in tact.
“Being able to outlast our opponent, being able to grind it out, being able to fight and stay emotionally more stable, that's what makes you win games,” McCollum said. “Our kids have done as good a job as any in handling that success, and I couldn't be more proud of them. (Thursday) we didn't and we faced a team that is building and that's what happens.”
With a 5-3 record on the season so far, Emporia State leads the MIAA in scoring defense and field goal percentage defense.
The Bearcats host Emporia State on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Bearcat Arena.
“(We’ll) try to get healthy and get better and get some of that competitiveness back and understand who we are,” McCollum said. “We just need to get better and we will.”