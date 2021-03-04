No. 1 Northwest continues its search for its sixth straight MIAA Tournament crown with a face-off against Central Oklahoma in the MIAA semifinals.
The Bearcats have won nine MIAA Tournament titles, including five consecutive crowns after last season's 78-76 win over Missouri Southern.
The nine MIAA titles, five consecutive championships and 16 straight tournament victories are league records. The Bearcats added to another league mark by being the No. 1 seed in 10 MIAA tournaments.
With the pandemic pausing Northwest’s run to defend its championship title last year, Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said the group has stayed motivated.
“We don’t talk about that. I think they’ve been waiting on this a little bit,” McCollum said. “We kind of grinded through the regular season a little bit.”
The Bronchos (13-10) enter as the No. 5 seed versus No. 1-seeded Northwest (22-1).
The Bearcats have a 15-3 lead in the all-time series against the Bronchos, including Northwest winning nine straight.
The only time the two have met in the MIAA Tournament came when Northwest scored a 65-57 win over UCO in the 2018 semifinals at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Central Oklahoma advanced to the semifinals with a 109-101 win at Missouri Southern Wednesday in Joplin, Missouri, riding a three-game win streak.
With a victory over Central Oklahoma, Northwest advances to the MIAA Tournament championship game for a league-record 16th time. Central Missouri and Northwest are tied at the top with 15 MIAA title game appearances.
Back-to-back MIAA Player of the Year, Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins believes his squad is equipped for any challenges that come their way en route to their ultimate goal of winning it all.
“I feel like the team is hungry. We want to win. We have a handful of people. That have played in big games, have rings, I feel like we’re a young team,” Hudgins said. “We’re going to get after it every night and try to win.”
Tipoff between the Bearcats and Bronchos is set for 5 p.m. Friday at Bearcat Arena.