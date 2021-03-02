Northwest Missouri State basketball is so stranger to success.
The defending Division II champions have won nine MIAA Tournament titles, including five consecutive crowns after last season's 78-76 win over Missouri Southern.
Plus, the nine MIAA titles, five consecutive championships and 15 straight tournament victories are league records.
Northwest added to another league mark by being the No. 1 seed in 10 MIAA tournaments, and in this week’s tournament the Bearcats feel prepared to go all the way even after last year's pandemic prevented them from defending their championship title.
“Our motivation is always to win conference, win the tournament, then go win and compete for a national championship. Not having it last year kind of sucked, but we understood the situation," Northwest junior Ryan Hawkins said.
Guiding Northwest to a perfect 9-0 mark in MIAA quarterfinal games, Northwest head coach Ben McCollum relies on his team’s own drive to reach success.
“Our kids took it upon themselves to be more ready this year, and I get more and more impressed by them daily. I wish it was something that I did but it’s not. It’s something that they have internally and we’ve got good kids,” McCollum said.
The Bearcats face No. 8-seeded Emporia State in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
The Hornets (11-11) picked up a 78-57 road win last week over Pittsburg State to ensure its spot in the tournament.
Three Bearcats look to climb the MIAA tournament record books this week.
Northwest juniors Diego Bernard begins the tournament with 52 rebounds, one away from reaching the top-10 career rebounds list while Trevor Hudgins has scored 123 career MIAA Tournament points and needs 12 more to reach the top-10.
Hawkins has scored 102 points in nine tournament games and will tie for eighth place in MIAA Tournament games played with his 10th game on Wednesday.
After becoming the first MIAA school in league history to reach 20 league victories in a single season, the Bearcats (21-1) ensure to not relish in the accolades to push them far.
“I think we’re just so internally motivated as a group that it’s going to be a fun stretch coming up,” Hawkins said.
McCollum said, “To sustain success like we’ve sustained over years, you have to be solely process-focused and not use external motivation for you’re ability to get up for a game."
No. 1-ranked Northwest opens up the MIAA Men's Basketball Tournament at home against No. 8-seeded Emporia State Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Bearcat Arena.
The winner will advance to face either Missouri Southern or Central Oklahoma on Friday in the semifinals. The semifinal and championship games will be played at the highest-remaining seed, while the quarterfinals are played on campus sites.