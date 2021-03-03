MARYVILLE, Mo. — Fresh off of reaping multiple MIAA awards, No. 1 Northwest men’s basketball rolled to a 100-61 victory over No. 8-seeded Emporia State Wednesday at Bearcat Arena in the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals.
The Bearcats (22-1) shot 60% or better for the third straight contest, moving their current win streak to 17 in a row.
Five minutes into the matchup against the Hornets (11-12), Northwest made its first six shots to take a 20-5 lead.
The MIAA Player of the Year and the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year, Northwest juniors Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard each scored 10 points out of Northwest’s first 24 points.
Hudgins finished with a game-high 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 7-of-10 from deep.
“I mean, we just try to feed the hot hand. If I’m on, I’m on. If I’m not, I’m not,” Hudgins said. “I was on tonight. I was just reading the defense, seeing what they were giving me, and I was taking it.”
Bernard did not miss a shot (7-of-7 from the field) and tallied 18 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins, who made First Team All-MIAA and All-Defensive Team, recorded 25 points and became the school’s all-time leading rebounder with a double-double (10 rebounds).
“I don’t worry about individual stats or accomplishments that much,” Hudgins, who earned back-to-back player of the year honors, said. “I feel like tonight we just played really good with a lot of energy, very intense, a lot of focus. Emporia State, they’re a really good team with a lot of good players, and we were just making shots and getting stops.”
After making 17 of 22 shots in the opening half, the Bearcats held a 48-15 lead.
At that point in the game, Hawkins led with 18 points while Hudgins had 16 points, with each making four three-pointers.
“When we started getting rolling, things kind of went downhill from there for (Emporia),” Hudgins said. “I feel like they’re still a good team; we just had a really good game.”
The Bearcats went on to hold a commanding 60-19 lead at the break, the largest scoring margin ever in an MIAA Tournament game, en route to their 100-61 victory.
“Generally, in a postseason game, it’s a fight,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said. “I thought that we wanted to fight, and we initiated it, and we swung first, as they say, and we were able to continue that fight throughout.”
Northwest had a total of 15 points from turnovers, all of them coming in the first half.
“I haven’t seen us defend like that all season long. I don’t know if we were waiting on it or what, waiting on the postseason,” McCollum said. “I’ve seen us be able to do that in the past but today we actually executed defensively. I thought we were really locked in and had a good game plan.”
The Bearcats shot 72.4% in the first half, making 21-of-29 from the field. Hudgins finished with 22 first-half points on 6-of-7 shooting from three, while Hawkins had 18 at the break.
“They’re attacking. It’s definitely a hunger. They’re in attack mode, and I’m just gonna sit here and watch it,” McCollum said about the Bearcats. “You know, it’s pretty fun. It’s pretty neat to watch those kids play. I just sit back and watch the show; that’s what I do, act like I’m coaching.”
The Bearcats moved to 10-0 in the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals under McCollum.
Northwest competes in the first MIAA Tournament semifinal against Central Oklahoma Friday at 5 p.m. at Bearcat Arena.