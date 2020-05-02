Every now and then, Denain ASC Voltaire power forward Chris-Ebou Ndow finds himself understanding certain aspects of basketball more than other athletes at the professional level.
The Northwest Missouri State alumnus’ teammates and opponents come from all around the world. He correlates the difference to the program he accidentally fit into upon arriving to the United States from Norway in Summer 2014.
“To look back at it and see how much I got out of those four years and that I ended up kind of randomly in that good of a culture with such a good coach, it’s unbelievable,” Ndow said.
Ndow’s name sits among a list of Bearcats that helped the program to its first NCAA Division II National Championship in 2017.
Little did he know that Northwest would accomplish the same feat a year following his 2018 graduation with a team that played three freshmen en route to a 30-0 season. The idea of losing just one game in 2019-20 wasn’t thought of, either.
“It’s unbelievable, it’s unbelievable,” Ndow said. “I know how hard those guys work, I know playing for Coach Mac (McCollum), I know the preseason, I know everything that goes into winning that many games. A lot of people might think that it’s easy, it definitely isn’t. They earned every single one.”
To Ndow, the success is just another step to the ladder the Bearcats’ program has been climbing since the early portion of last decade.
The spark was led by Bryston Williams and DeShaun Cooper, who arrived at Northwest in 2009-’10, Ben McCollum’s first season as head coach. The two played until 2013-’14.
A season after, Brett Dougherty, Xavier Kurth and Justin Pitts recorded their first collegiate minutes. Ndow participated in practice, and stepped onto the hardwood competitively for the first time in 2015-’16.
He compares the recent rise to what the jump was between the first two generations of core groups.
“I know a lot of people are asking us if we are jealous or feel some type of way about leaving and seeing the success,” Ndow said. “It’s definitely not that, because the guys that came before us, Bryston and Cooper and all of them, they took it to the next level where we took over and were able to win that first championship. And now, you see the culture in such great hands. It’s awesome for us, especially for me, to see that and take pride in it.”
Ndow credits Northwest’s riches to the on-court unselfishness. The 2017 championship revolved around doing what was best based on the team’s strengths. That meant getting the ball into the hands of Pitts.
If the Bearcats didn’t have the ball, it was all about focussing together to expose an opponent.
“Oh man, that’s one of the most special teams that I’ve played for,” Ndow said. “I think what’s unbelievable about all the years I played, I was at school for four years but only played for three years, all three years its unbelievable how much talent we had at the same time how Coach Mac was able to get us to play as a team.”
Ndow has spent the last six months adjusting to playing basketball for Denain ASC Voltaire, a National Basketball League ProB organization in Northern France.
He has had to make adjustments related to the physicality, but carries lessons with him to navigate through the technical aspects of basketball.
“I really do think Coach Mac, without sounding bias, I do think he’s one of the best coaches in America,” Ndow said. “I’ve gained a different knowledge of basketball, how to play, and how to understand the game, that I definitely didn’t have before I came.”