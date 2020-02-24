On Tuesday, two programs trending in opposite directions will meet at MWSU Fieldhouse.
But as both sides of the enemy line know, everything gets tossed aside in rivalry games — especially in the final week of the regular season.
“Every rivalry game brings a different feel,” Missouri Western senior guard Kylee Williams said.
Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. matchup between Missouri Western (19-7, 11-6 MIAA) and Northwest Missouri State (11-15, 6-11) will be no different.
The Bearcats have lost four straight, though three have been by single digits. That includes a 77-76 overtime loss to Pittsburg State on Saturday.
“We were right there. We had that game,” Northwest senior guard Kendey Eaton said. “There’s just a couple of things that we need to clean up a little bit. Super encouraging to see that we’re there for that game, and we know that we can pull those out.”
The Griffons could’ve stumbled into the matchup. Following a win against No. 18 Central Missouri on Feb. 8, Western entered Saturday’s game against Missouri Southern with two losses by a combined points against Pitt sandwiched around a win against the Lions.
In Western’s previous meeting with Southern, the Lions came back from a 14-point deficit to get within one point in the fourth. Saturday was no mirror as the Griffons led by 34 in the first half and as much as 47 in the fourth in a 76-47 win.
“I feel like we’re just getting started,” Missouri Western senior guard Anastacia Johnson said. “Our game against Missouri Southern was a hint to people. That’s how we really play. This is who Missouri Western women’s basketball is. People just need to prepare for us. We haven’t really shown up yet. It’s coming.”
Missouri Western handled business Jan. 18 in Maryville behind 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists from Corbyn Cunningham, defeating Northwest 71-53.
But in the final week of the year, the stakes are much higher. The Griffons are currently the No. 5 seed in next week’s MIAA Tournament but can still fall anywhere between the No. 4 and 8 seeds. The Bearcats have yet to clinch a trip to Kansas City but will do so with any win or Newman loss this week.
“We still kinda control our destiny, as far as that goes,” Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said. “You know, the games are winding down.”
The Griffons have won 11 of the last 12 meetings, including seven in a row in St. Joseph.
While the Bearcats hope their future holds a trip to Municipal Auditorium, the Griffons have at least three more games guaranteed. Having shown the capability to beat any team in the MIAA, Western hopes its final homestand — ending Saturday against Washburn — is the start of something even more.
“We see the crowd here and we wanna put on a show for them, make it fun for them to come out and watch,” Missouri Western junior forward Miranda Stephens said. “We just really wanna show the people in the league we mean business and we’re taking care of business late in the season.”