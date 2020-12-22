In her rookie season with Northwest Missouri State basketball, freshman Molly Hartnett is already making an impact on the court.
In Northwest’s last matchup before break, Harnett helped deliver the Bearcats a victory over Missouri Western by scoring a game-winning basket with 2.4 seconds to play.
“It was so exciting. I can't even put it into words,” Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett said.
The win marked the team’s first victory in St. Joseph since 2011 and pushed Northwest to an overall 3-2 record.
In the contest, Hartnett led all scorers with 18 and she poured in eight points in the fourth quarter alone.
“We weren't really supposed to win," Hartnett said. "It was not at home. So it was really exciting. So I think the upcoming games will be really good, and we'll have some good momentum after this break.”
In five games so far this season, the 5-foot-9 true freshman guard is averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
“She’s just a really good player. She's tough. She's competitive and then you mix her in with the experience we have, you know, the people on our team that have played this league,” Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said.
Meyer watched every one of her AAU games across four states last summer and knew she would make her mark on the program.
“She's just one of those kids, she's going to make the right play you know, and sometimes it's gonna be her going and scoring and sometimes defense is going to help, she's going to make the right pass, but she’s just got a really good feel for the game,” Meyer said.
Hailing from Overland Park, Kansas, Hartnett helped lead her prep team to three state championships at St. Thomas Aquinas High School..
After transitioning to the collegiate level of play earlier this year, Hartnett said her new squad made her feel welcome.
“It's obviously way different than high school for sure,” Hartnett said. “It's way faster paced, but you know, I love it and the team is all really close, and so it's like my little sorority. We always are hanging out and it's really fun like we're all great friends and I feel like this team is really close.”
Even though the Bearcats have been affected by the injury bug early on in the season, Harnett is determined to see her team go far.
“I think we're looking for quite a few more wins. Coach Meyer wants us to be in the top five and I think we can do that if we keep working hard on and off the court,” Hartnett said. “So I think that is what I'm most looking forward to in the new year.”
The women return to action in a doubleheader at Pittsburg State on Jan. 2 with a tipoff set for 1:30 p.m.