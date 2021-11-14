Missouri Western turned a nine-point halftime lead into a 20-point advantage midway through the third period and led by double digits the rest of the way, defeating Southeastern Oklahoma State 78-67 on Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
Junior guard Connie Clarke led for scorers in double figures with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, adding 10 rebounds and five assists. Sophomore Trinity Knapp added 12 points in 11 minutes off the bench.
“I just let the game come to me basically,” Clarke said. “They were all on (senior Corbyn Cunningham), and we knew that was gonna be something. I had to step up.”
Freshman Jordan Cunningham and sophomore Brionna Budgetts added 11 points each. The Griffons had six different double-digits scorers in their first two games.
“We don’t just have one or two people that can score in double digits. I think that’s so hard to guard,” Jordan Cunningham said. “You have to stop everybody on any given night. We play really unselfish; I think that’s why we get that opportunity for everyone to score.”
After the Griffons jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first 80 seconds, the Savage Storm (0-2) grabbed 13-12 at the midway point of the opening quarter. The Griffons (2-0) then went on a 9-0 run to maintain the lead for the rest of the game. They led 21-17 after the first and led by as much as 13 in the second, holding a 38-29 halftime edge.
Western turned 17 turnovers in 29 points and matched that total in the fast break. Western outscored Southeastern 52-30 in the paint.
“I think this team is unique, and it’s my challenge to make sure I’m putting the right combinations on the floor because we have a lot of different people who can make plays,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said. “There’s competition, which is a good thing. You have to bring it to practice everyday.”
The Savage Storm was led by Kamryn Cantwell’s 32 points and Briley Moon’s 11. Western shot just 3 of 16 from 3-point range but grabbed 12 offensive rebounds, shooting 13 more shots.
The Griffons will travel to Southwest Baptist for a non-conference game at 6 p.m. Thursday in Bolivar, Missouri.
Sioux Falls men 83, No. 1 Northwest 77
The Bearcats saw their 45-game neutral court win streak and span of 32 games without a loss in November snapped Saturday, falling 83-77 to Sioux Falls at the Central Region Challenge at Municipal Auditorium.
The Cougars (1-1) were led by 29 points from Matt Cartwright and 20 from Jack Thompson. Northwest (2-1) shot just 35.8% from the field, their lowest mark since Nov. 3, 2018, and made just one 3-pointer in the first half.
Junior guard Trevor Hudgins led the way with 26 points, including becoming the third Bearcat to surpass the 2,000-point mark for his career. Redshirt freshman Daniel Abreu added a career-high 17 points. Junior Diego Bernard added 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Northwest women 53, Minnesota Crookston 48
Three Bearcats scored in double figures as they overcame a slow start to defeat Minnesota-Crookston 53-48 on Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
Northwest (1-1) missed its first seven shots and trailed 12-5 after the first quarter, eventually tying the game at 22 at halftime.
The Bearcats were led by sophomore Paityn Rau's team-high 14 points as she drained 6-of-8 shots from the field. Freshman Peyton Kelderman and senior Mallory McConkey each tallied 10 points.
Northwest is off until a home date with Missouri S&T on Nov. 22.
