Every week Northwest Missouri State lines up during the football season, the Bearcats expect to get a team’s best shot.
This week, given the proximity and history that goes into their long standing rivalry with Missouri Western, the Bearcats are also ready to throw everything but the kitchen sink at the Griffons.
“It’s one of those games — it’s a bigger game,” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said. “The proximity, our familiarity, it goes into recruiting and everything else we do. We’ve been the team that’s had the most success, but yeah it’s a big game. I’m not gonna sugarcoat that at all.”
Missouri Western head coach Matt Williamson, who had the Griffons less than nine minutes from upsetting the Bearcats in 2019, knows all too well the feeling as a Western alum.
“It’s a great experience, man. It’s why you play the game,” Williamson said. “There’s no better feeling. That’s why you get addicted to college coaching — games like that. The environment, just to see it and feel it, is special.”
The No. 2-ranked Bearcats (3-0) enter St. Joseph looking for an eighth-straight win against Missouri Western (2-2). Northwest also knows the challenge that comes with this Griffon team, given how all four games have been decided in one possession, and back-to-back second-half comebacks from down multiple scores in both of their wins.
“If we get up on Missouri Western early, Missouri Western’s not gonna blink,” Wright said. “They’ve been behind in several games this year and they’ve come back and played. My challenge to the kids is we’ve gotta play 60 minutes regardless of what the score is.”
Western’s challenge comes in stopping the top running back in the MIAA in Northwest transfer Al McKeller, who has over 400 yards and three total scores this season.
With Mike Hohensee making his third start under center, Williamson knows taking away the run game could lead to success for a Western defense that has struggled mightily.
“Their running back’s probably what keeps them going. If they didn’t have him, they wouldn’t be as potent. He’s one of the most physical runners I’ve seen in this league,” Williamson said.
It’s a game even the players, who are focused on one week at time, say they’ve been looking forward to.
“It’s a big game to us,” Northwest linebacker Jackson Barnes said. “This one’s kinda circled a little bit. It’s a game we look forward to playing.”
Missouri Western wide receiver Hezekiah Trotter added, “Coming here, you know about the rivalry. That’s all anyone talks about. ... We’ve gotta bring our best to the table, but they’ve also gotta be ready to go. I’m confident and ready to go.”
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Spratt Stadium.
