Lewis 4, Northwest 3
Lewis jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first two innings and limited the damage the rest of the way, allowing two solo home runs and a seventh-inning RBI sac fly to keep the Bearcats (2-1) at bay.
Sydne Brashear and Kaitlyn Weis each hit two-strike solo shots in the third inning to tie the game at two, though Lewis’ sixth-inning long ball of two runs proved to be the difference.
Olivia Daugherty pulled Northwest within one in the seventh when she scored Grace Jeffries, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Breck Dickey allowed six hits and four runs in 5.1 innings in the loss.
Minnesota State 7, Northwest 0
Mavericks pitcher Mackenzie Ward allowed just three hits through the seven inning meeting. Ward threw nine strikeouts.
Bearcats (2-2) senior pitcher Rachel Smith pitched the whole game, and surrendered at least one run in four of six innings. Smith struck out four.
Northwest junior Sydne Brashear was the lone Bearcat runner to reach scoring position.
Saturday’s loss was Northwest’s second straight. The Bearcats will cap off their trip North against Concordia-St. Paul at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
—From staff reports