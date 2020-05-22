Andy Peterson knows very well how important postseason experiences are for schools and student-athletes alike.
With fewer schools than the Division I level and larger brackets in many sports, the idea of chasing a conference and national championship is a piece that programs relish in. Those memories have came fairly often over the past decade with five championships between football and men’s basketball.
With decisions already made to reduce the number of regular season games in Division II, the hope now turns to not having to do the same for the poseason.
“For the Division II model, we’re really trying to protect the student-athlete experience in terms of championships,” said Peterson, Northwest Missouri State’s athletics director. “We’re still evaluating as a league what our conference championships look like.”
While the machine that is football doesn’t undergo a postseason conference championship, every other sport will have decisions to be made one way or another. For example, the 2019 MIAA Volleyball Tournament had all seven games played at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. In a year of crunching budgets amid COVID-19, the added expense to play at a neutral site and have eight schools travel to one site for multiple days could be a concept that is altered.
Other sports, such as baseball and softball, also have every team travel to one location, leading to extra travel expenses that might not exist with on-campus sites. With hopes of saving money, having more games on-campus and reducing qualifying teams are on the table in 2020-21.
“Every one of those postseason trips costs an institution money. Next year’s gonna be a year where schools are looking to save money,’ MIAA commissioner Mike Racy said. “I think all our conference tournaments will at least go through consideration of a reduced bracket, and I would guess most of our events will be staged on-campus to the extent we can.”
Racy added that the MIAA Basketball Championships will remain at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri, though the brackets could be reduced, as well.
For the past two years, Missouri Western football accepted a bid for the Live United Bowl, funding completely by private donations. Dr. Josh Looney, the school’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics, noted that more fundraising will need to be done for core operations this upcoming year, and he’s unsure if bowl games will be feasible this season.
“I think our resources are going to be forced to be used differently,” Looney added.
Other events like the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic and Hillyard Tip-Off Classic, exempt basketball competitions for Missouri Western, Northwest and basketball programs across the country, will likely not go on this season. The NCAA reduced the maximum contests to 22 games and doesn’t allow for exempt tournaments, and there’s likely not room in the schedule for tournament games.
With more decisions to be made, from schools possibly not participating in select sports to how much revenue schools can bring in early in the year, there’s a chance postseasons remain untouched and chug along normally. In what will already be a tough year, it would also provide a sense of normalcy to those participating programs and student-athletes.
“It’s very possible because we don’t know what’s gonna happen in the next three months,” Peterson said. “Division II’s helped us make decisions to save some money in contests and travel. Is that enough for all of us to balance our budgets at the end of the year? Don’t know yet.
“That’s a trigger I don’t wanna pull, personally. I don’t wanna pull that, but I might have to. We’re gonna keep that bullet in the chamber and hope we don’t get there.”