3 Northwest Missouri State (1-0) at Central Missouri (0-2)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bud Walton Stadium — Warrensburg, Missouri
Broadcast: TV — MIAA Network; Radio — 90.5 FM, 100.1 FM, 88.9 FM
When NORTHWEST has the ball
Northwest struggled offensively in its only outing so far this season, outside of senior running back Al McKeller. The UINDY transfer rushed 28 times for 161 yards and a touchdown against Fort Hays State. The Bearcats only rushed for 79 yards and threw for 96 outside of McKeller. Braden Wright completed 13 of 23 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown to Kaden Davis, who led Northwest with three catches for 35 yards. Wright was also sacked three times as Northwest’s longest pass play was just 18 yards, with a long play coming on a 23-yard rush from McKeller. Central Missouri ranks second-to-last in the MIAA allowing 32 points and 482 yards. The Mules did tally three INTs against Washburn.
Advantage: NORTHWEST
When UCM has the ball
Starting QB Kyle Bradley was pulled in Week 2 for Logan Twehous, who went 10-for-21 for 67 yards and a touchdown with a team-high 33 yards against Washburn. UCM has scored just 26 points this season and ranks 9th in total offense with the second-worst 3rd-down offense. Devante Turner averages 42.5 ypg rushing to lead the Mules, who haven’t allowed a sack this year. The Bearcats allowed just 48 yards rushing on 19 attempts against Fort Hays while holding the Tigers to 16-of-42 passing at 6.3 yards per attempt. The Bearcats also corralled two INTs and forced a safety from Sam Phillips.
Advantage: NORTHWEST
LAST TIME OUT
No. 12 Northwest 45, No. 10 UCM 23 — Braden Wright rushed for 2 TDs while the Bearcat defense scored twice.
RECENT HISTORY
2018 — No. 19 Northwest 48, UCM 21
2017 — No. 1 Northwest 24, UCM 20
2016 — No. 1 Northwest 42, No. 22 UCM 17
2015 — No. 3 Northwest 34, UCM 30
NOTABLE
Northwest didn’t play in Week 2 due to COVID-19 issues with Lincoln, and the game was ruled a no contest. … Northwest has won 7-straight in the series and is 16-1 in the last 17 vs. UCM.
