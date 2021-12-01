MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ever since he arrived at Northwest Missouri State late this summer, Al McKeller fit right in with the Bearcats.
“Northwest gave me a second chance,” McKeller said in November after the Bearcats beat Emporia State to clinch the program’s 31st MIAA title. “I gotta just keep doing what I’m doing and show them that they didn’t make a wrong move.”
A transfer from the University of Indianapolis, McKeller joined the Bearcats in August after three seasons. There, he became the first Greyhound to earn two Harlon Hill Trophy nominations.
Now, McKeller has a chance to make even more history, as he was named one of eight 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy finalists on Wednesday.
The senior running back joins four other Bearcats to be named a finalist for the award since its inception in 1986, but none have gone on to win it all.
“It's tremendous,” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said.
In Northwest’s 12 games this fall, McKeller has carried the ball 268 times for 1,527 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Coupled with his bruising play style, he’s averaged 5.7 yards per carry this season, becoming the nation’s third-best active rusher across all NCAA levels with a career total of 5,085 yards.
A nightmare to opposing defenses in his relentless nature, he’s only gotten better as the season has progressed.
McKeller ranks second among all Division II rushers in total touchdowns with 60 and first in all-purpose yards with 5,500 yards.
In eight of the Bearcats’ 12 games, McKeller has rushed at least 100 yards in each contest.
Aside from the impressive statistics, McKeller’s ability as a transfer to come in and lead the No. 3-ranked Bearcats this season en route to their quarterfinal appearance versus No. 1 Ferris State on Saturday comes once in a blue moon.
“When you have a guy that has the resume that he had, how well is he going to adapt to what we do?” Wright said. “Probably the biggest gift of all is what kind of great human being he is. What a phenomenal teammate he's been. He's exceeded all of my expectations.”
McKeller blending into Northwest's culture seamlessly is part of an overall effort, guided by what Wright calls a credit to the “vetting” process for their transfers.
But the locker room is where he truly became a Bearcat.
“We bonded and he's just a part of the family,” Northwest senior defensive end Sam Roberts said in November in their regular season finale. “We don't try to shun guys for coming in late. We just put them in our family and we run it.”
As he vies to be named the NCAA Division II’s most valuable player, McKeller doesn’t need the praise.
“Really (I’m) just doing what I’m supposed to do. I didn't come in cocky or anything. The team welcomed me in real good,” McKeller said. “Like they say, it's a family here.”
Ahead of the Super Region 3 Championship and in search of the program's seventh national title, the running back is steadfast in wanting to focus on the task at hand.
“Everything that we've asked him to do, he’s taken in stride. He's made my life really easy,” Wright said. “All he wants to do is win football games and keep advancing with the rest of these guys.”
The winner of the award will be announced on Friday, Dec. 17 and will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Jan. 13, 2022.
