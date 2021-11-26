Northwest Missouri State overcame a strong second quarterback by Rockhurst by outscoring the Hawks by 10 in the second half en route to a 73-63 win in the Washburn Thanksgiving Classic on Friday at Lee Arena in Topeka, Kansas.
Northwest (3-1) outscored Rockhurst (1-1) 18-8 in the first quarter, but the Hawks came back to win the second quarter 25-15 and tie the game at 33 at halftime.
The Bearcats rallied off the final five points off a 6-1 run in the final minute, ended by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Jayna Green, to turn a one-point lead to six after the quarter.
The momentum carried over as the Bearcats' lead reached 10 for the first time with 7:19 to play, and Rockhurst never got closer than seven points.
Northwest was led by 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting from Mallory McConkey. She added eight rebounds and five assists. McConkey scored 19 points in the second half.
Molly Hartnett finished with 15 points and four assists. Five other Bearcats finished with five-plus points.
The Bearcats assisted of 16 of 26 makes and turned the ball over just seven times.
Rockhurst was led by 18 points from Daly Sullivan and 17 from Molly Hummel. The Hawks went 23-for-31 from the free-throw line.
Northwest shot a season-best 47.3% and made a season-high 10 3-pointers.
Northwest returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday in Topeka against Winona State.
