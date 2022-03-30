Ben McCollum has taken the Bearcats to an elite status in the realm of college basketball.
Over the past six seasons, McCollum has guided Northwest Missouri State to a mark of 193-13 and now four NCAA Division II national championships (2017, ‘19, ‘21 and ‘22).
The first five-time NABC Division II National Coach of the Year and seven-time MIAA Coach of the Year is fresh off of leading Northwest to a Division II record-breaking third-straight national title.
Even McCollum can’t wrap his mind around it all.
“Until you win one, you don’t understand. There’s so much things that can go wrong. We were good enough and tough enough that we didn’t allow anything to go wrong for three straight seasons,” McCollum said. “I would be shocked if it ever happens again.”
As he has built a perennial powerhouse over the years, McCollum did so behind a certain principle.
“What I would say is, ‘Be the change you want to see in others,’” McCollum said.
McCollum learned that the hard way this past season.
After stating last year’s national title as his hardest one yet, McCollum clarified this year’s national championship was the “most difficult one” to win yet behind replacing Ryan Hawkins and motivating the group in different ways.
“Some days I had to come in and really motivate them,” McCollum said. “Last year, I was a lot more calm on the sidelines. This year, they needed more juice. They needed fire. They needed that from me, and that’s hard.”
It’s no secret Northwest’s path toward clinching the program’s fourth national title didn’t come easy. The Bearcats finished with a 34-5 mark, marking the most losses for the program over the last three seasons combined.
After a dismal two-game home losing skid near the end of regular season play, McCollum knew exactly what his team needed — but it came with a cost.
“They needed me to just be just fiery and into it and excited and sometimes emotional, because that’s what this group demanded. Last year’s group didn’t demand that; they demanded calm,” McCollum said. “So it takes a toll. It does. It wears you out completely, but the kids are worth it. Seeing them successful once they leave our institution is worth it.”
But McCollum wouldn’t want it any other way. Believe it or not, he doesn’t care about the trophies and the accolades.
“That’s not why I do it — to win championships. That’s just not. Ultimately, that’s your goal. But you know, you teach life through basketball and trying to achieve a goal,” McCollum said.
It’s always a people-first mentality when in comes to McCollum; know your role, and success will come; trust the process, and success will come.
He’s never overly concerned with doing it the right or accepted way. Instead, McCollum adapts and learns along the way as well.
“With this group, we had to simplify things. We literally couldn’t run a play, like we couldn’t run anything. It was just our motion fist and that’s it,” McCollum said. “That’s what this group demanded, and we did it. So I learned a lot every day and then I make 10,000 mistakes every day. But hopefully, I’m getting better.”
Over his 13-year career, McCollum hasn’t just gotten better — he has built nothing short of a dynasty.
He’s a pioneer for recruiting. McCollum doesn’t accept “moody” players. He collects talent that believes in a ‘team-first’ and ‘next man up’ attitude that grows over time.
“I can be hard to play for, especially this year because I knew that they needed that,” McCollum said. “They listened, they trusted, and they just kept going and says a lot about, again, the kids that we recruit.”
This has translated to their success and has placed McCollum on an elite list of coaches that thrive during the postseason.
McCollum has led Northwest to 17-straight NCAA Tournament victories, garnering a 29-5 all-time record in the NCAA Tournament.
It all stems from what McCollum calls the “elite effort” required to be a part of the team.
“Even days when people don’t want to be there. We still show up we still go 100% and that speaks to (McCollum) and the rest of the coaching staff. They push us and they force us to bring that effort every day and if we don’t, they’re gonna let us know,” Northwest sophomore Luke Waters said.
It’s unclear how much longer McCollum will remain as the man of his alma mater’s sideline as questions and speculation of a jump to Division I come with each offseason. But the dynasty McCollum had built, and the brilliance in which he did it, will always remain.
“I’m not one of those guys that’s gonna jump into the first thing and sell your soul to be able to reach a certain level because that’s not how we built this program. We built it on loyalty and that type of thing,” McCollum told Sports Radio 810 WHB during an interview Monday.
“Obviously, if the right job, a can’t-turn-it-down type of thing comes along, yeah. But will that happen? Is somebody brave enough to do that? I don’t know. I’m happy here, and we’ll see where this thing plays out.”
