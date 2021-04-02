To have one nationally recognized coach or player on a roster is enough to make waves, but make that two for Northwest men’s basketball as Ben McCollum and Trevor Hudgins were honored as the best in the nation this year.
The 2021 AT&T NABC Guardians of the Game Awards Show featured coaches and players remarking on their awards virtually across the country Friday night.
McCollum was named the 2021 NABC Division II Coach of the Year, while Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins earned the NABC Division II Player of the Year.
“I just want to thank my parents, my teammates and the coaching staff here at Northwest,” Hudgins said in the show. “It’s an honor to be named player of the year. I’m just thankful.”
McCollum clinched the award for the fourth time in the last five years, surpassing Cal State Bakersfield’s Pat Douglass for the most awards ever.
“Obviously the award goes to a lot of our players, a lot of our staff, a lot of our managers, everybody had a huge impact on this season and the national title run, and hopefully we can continue that in the future,” McCollum said in the show.
The Bearcats won their third national championship title in five years with a win over West Texas A&M last week.
Over the last five seasons, McCollum’s teams have a 159-8 mark.
Hudgins returns for his senior season next year under McCollum's 13th season as head coach.
