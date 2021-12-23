MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ben McCollum has seen his fair share of basketball games in nearly two decades as a coach.
Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard are still rare.
“Legitimately, I would say that that’s the best backcourt in the history of Division II — from a winning standpoint, from just a personality standpoint, from just a human being standpoint,” McCollum said.
Since taking over at the helm of Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball in 2009, McCollum has guided the Bearcats to an elite status in the realm of college basketball.
“We had faith that if we did the right things, eventually, we could get the culture and finish first place and so it was something that took a lot of time, but it was happening a considerable amount of more time before we actually had the results,” McCollum said.
Even with a 159-8 mark over the last five seasons and three NCAA Division II national championships later, McCollum isn’t one to focus on results. In fact, that’s part of his process to sustain success.
But in the Bearcats’ second conference matchup of the season against Rogers State at Bearcat Arena, he had a rare, “less than half a second” moment to pause and think — with just enough time to come to a realization.
“I watched... the joy that my kids play with, how unselfish they are, how great they are — representative of just how kids should act, and then I looked around the gym,” McCollum said. “I saw — you know because students are gone, but you get some regular fans that (amount to) 750, 1000, and I’m like, ‘They’re a lot of people missing a great show.’”
In that game, Hudgins set a new career-high of 40 points. Finishing with 11 three-pointers, he also surpassed teammate Wes Dreamer for most made 3s in a single game in Northwest history.
Dreamer set the previous record with 10 in November versus Briar Cliff.
Breaking the record twice in eight days is indicative of an efficient offense crafted by McCollum and company.
“We see it pretty much every day in practice, someone gets hot on our team and we just keep on feeding them a ball,” Hudgins said. “It just goes with our flow. It just goes with our offense, and when someone gets hot, when someone gets going, we just keep on feeding them so it doesn’t stop the offense, doesn’t stop the flow and we all get rewarded in the day.”
Two weeks later, the Bearcats did it again — this time breaking a record as a team, by shooting a single-game school record 72.9% from the field in a 101-63 win over Missouri Western.
Hudgins finished with 36 points by making 12-of-15 field goals, while Bernard totaled 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
What has become the norm for Northwest, though, wasn’t even on McCollum’s radar to begin with.
McCollum strives to recruit unselfish, egoless ball players, but it’s up to his personnel-driven team at the end of the day to enforce that same culture.
“I don’t think anybody could’ve seen this. I mean, that’s absurd what they’ve done,” McCollum said. “I knew that they were both pretty special, but it’s because they both have to sacrifice for each other.”
As the Bearcats continue to climb to the top of the college basketball world behind their wildly successful backcourt duo, it’s now or never.
“I don’t think we realize what we’re seeing and you got one more year of seeing it. That’s it,” McCollum said.
“I just want people to see the show.”
